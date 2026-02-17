Gujarat ATS and Coast Guard intercept Iranian speedboat with 203 kg of suspect chemical, detain 2

A forensic science laboratory has initiated the chemical analysis of the seized substance, and appropriate legal proceedings have been registered. (Express File Photo)

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Tuesday said they apprehended two Iranian nationals with 203 kg of suspect chemicals they transported over the high seas in a small speedboat with an outboard motor.

A forensic science laboratory has initiated the chemical analysis of the seized substance, and appropriate legal proceedings have been registered.

According to DIG Sunil Joshi, confidential information was received by SP K K Patel of the ATS that Iranian drug smuggler Haji Fida had dispatched a consignment of approximately 200 kg of a suspected chemical substance from the Konarak port in Iran’s Sistan province. The intelligence indicated that the shipment was scheduled to arrive in Indian waters near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) between February 15 and 16. The contraband was intended for mid-sea delivery to an Indian vessel for subsequent transport to Punjab.