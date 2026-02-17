Gujarat ATS and Coast Guard intercept Iranian speedboat with 203 kg of suspect chemical, detain 2

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Tuesday said they apprehended two Iranian nationals with 203 kg of suspect chemicals they transported over the high seas in a small speedboat with an outboard motor.
A forensic science laboratory has initiated the chemical analysis of the seized substance, and appropriate legal proceedings have been registered.
According to DIG Sunil Joshi, confidential information was received by SP K K Patel of the ATS that Iranian drug smuggler Haji Fida had dispatched a consignment of approximately 200 kg of a suspected chemical substance from the Konarak port in Iran’s Sistan province. The intelligence indicated that the shipment was scheduled to arrive in Indian waters near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) between February 15 and 16. The contraband was intended for mid-sea delivery to an Indian vessel for subsequent transport to Punjab.
A team led by Superintendent of Police K Siddharth was then deployed to Porbandar. The intelligence was shared with the Indian Coast Guard, leading to the formation of a joint operation team.
“On the night of February 16, at approximately 8 pm, the joint operation team intercepted a suspicious Iranian speedboat within Indian waters (IMBL), located approximately 140 nautical miles off Porbandar. The team apprehended two Iranian nationals found on board, identified as Abdul Majid, S/o Ismail, and Abdul Sattar, S/o Kadarbaksh, both residents of Chabahar, Konarak, Iran,” said DIG Joshi.
A statement from the Coast Guard said, “Based on a corroborated input from Gujarat ATS, an ICG ship from the Coast Guard Region (North West), which was on a multi-mission deployment, was diverted to intercept a foreign fishing boat suspected of drug smuggling in proximity of the notional International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). Despite the pitch-dark night, ICG ships identified the suspect boat through a combination of human and technical surveillance.”
On realising the approaching Coast Guard ship, the speedboat started fleeing towards the notional IMBL, but it was chased down and stopped, the statement said, adding that the boat was found to be manned by two foreigners. “The boat was thoroughly rummaged, and 203 packets (1 kg each) of crystalline contents suspected to be drugs were found hidden in the boat,” it said.
The ATS said the vessel and the contraband were subsequently seized. These were brought to the Porbandar Coast Guard station on February 17, along with the apprehended men, it added.
The two suspects will be brought to the ATS office in Ahmedabad for further investigation.
