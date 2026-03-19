Gujarat ATS busts mephedrone lab in UP, seizes large amounts of drug

The mephedrone was allegedly supplied to him by Sohil alias Bhura Munir Mirza, and Farhan alias Bhura Faizullakhan Pathan. They were arrested and booked under the NDPS Act.

The Gujarat ATS Wednesday said it has busted a lab illegally manufacturing mephedrone in Uttar Pradesh, following the arrest of a man in Ahmedabad with 4.6 grams of the drug.

On March 1, the ATS allegedly seized 4.6 gms of mephedrone from Shafaat Ahmed alias Chand Mohammad Istiyak Farooqui and arrested him. The mephedrone was allegedly supplied to him by Sohil alias Bhura Munir Mirza, and Farhan alias Bhura Faizullakhan Pathan. They were arrested and booked under the NDPS Act.

“During probe, DySP S L Chaudhary learnt that Sohil alias Bhura Munir Mirza had received 300 gms of mephedrone from two persons. It was found that the duo was illegally manufacturing mephedrone in UP’s Ambedkar Nagar,” the ATS said Wednesday. A Gujarat ATS team was dispatched to UP. The Gujarat ATS and the UP Police seized 6 kg of mephedrone, 50 kg of liquid mephedrone, 88 kg of 2-bromo-4-methyl propiophenone and 200 kg of other raw material and chemicals. The duo, Kapildev Chedilal Sharma and Ramshankar alias Pankaj Parshuram, was also detained.