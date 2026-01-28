Gujarat ATS arrests UP tailor from Navsari for ‘terror conspiracy’, weapon possession

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
THE GUJARAT Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) Tuesday said it has arrested an Uttar Pradesh man now residing in Gujarat’s Navsari city on allegations of a terror conspiracy and for possession of an illegal firearm. The accused, Faizan Shakil Salmani, was planning targeted killings across Uttar Pradesh for alleged remarks on the Prophet, the ATS said.
Describing the accused as a “lone wolf”, ATS Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sunil Joshi said Salmani had been working as a tailor in Navsari for the past 3-4 years.
Speaking at a press conference, Joshi said they also seized an Indian-made pistol and 6 live rounds from Salmani’s possession. “He confessed to purchasing the pistol and cartridges six months ago from an unidentified person in his native Uttar Pradesh,” said the ATS.
Salmani, 22, a resident of Rampur, UP, was arrested in Navsari on January 25. He was produced before a local court which sent him to 12-day police remand. He was brought to the ATS headquarters in Ahmedabad on January 26, the ATS said. Salmani was booked under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Arms Act.
“His primary motive was to identify and carry out targeted killings of those who allegedly insulted the Prophet. Primary investigation reveals that Faizan Shakil Salmani and Mohammed Abu Bakar, a wanted accused, conspired to wage war against the Government of India and incite violence. Inspired by terrorist organisations such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Al-Qaeda, they planned to spread terror within a specific community. They also attempted to incite people towards armed rebellion and Jihad to separate Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh from the Union of India,” said an ATS statement.
“DySP Harsh Upadhyay received confidential information that Faizan, originally a native of Dundawala, Rampur district (Uttar Pradesh) and currently working as a tailor in the Zarakwad area of Navsari, had hatched a conspiracy. The plot involved attacking and killing certain well-known youths in UP with weapons to spread terror, as well as conspiring to separate Kashmir from India through Jihad,” Joshi said.
Based on the information, officials conducted a technical analysis during which a suspicious Instagram profile used by Faizan, ‘al.faizangaza’, was identified. Subsequently, a joint team led by DySP Harsh Upadhyay conducted a raid and apprehended the suspect, who was then taken to the office of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Navsari Police for interrogation.
Literature supporting the ideology of banned terrorist organisations JeM and Al-Qaeda was found from his phone, the ATS said.
The ATS said it recovered “29 pages of literature containing highly objectionable content inciting Jihad” and literature titled ‘Why Al-Qaeda?’, aimed at attracting recruits to banned organisations.
“During interrogation, Faizan revealed he had been in contact with Mohammed Abu Bakar for the last 6-7 months via WhatsApp, Instagram and Telegram. About three months ago, he joined a group via his Instagram ID ‘al.faizangaza’. In this group, photos and names of individuals who allegedly made remarks on the Prophet were circulated with instigation to kill them. Faizan forwarded this to others and conspired to kill them,” the ATS said.
Further investigation is underway.
