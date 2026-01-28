Gujarat ATS arrests UP tailor from Navsari for ‘terror conspiracy’, weapon possession

The ATS said it recovered “29 pages of literature containing highly objectionable content inciting Jihad” and literature titled ‘Why Al-Qaeda?’, aimed at attracting recruits to banned organisations.

THE GUJARAT Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) Tuesday said it has arrested an Uttar Pradesh man now residing in Gujarat’s Navsari city on allegations of a terror conspiracy and for possession of an illegal firearm. The accused, Faizan Shakil Salmani, was planning targeted killings across Uttar Pradesh for alleged remarks on the Prophet, the ATS said.

Describing the accused as a “lone wolf”, ATS Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sunil Joshi said Salmani had been working as a tailor in Navsari for the past 3-4 years.

Speaking at a press conference, Joshi said they also seized an Indian-made pistol and 6 live rounds from Salmani’s possession. “He confessed to purchasing the pistol and cartridges six months ago from an unidentified person in his native Uttar Pradesh,” said the ATS.