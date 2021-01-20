Gujarat: ATS arrests Mumbai man with 1 kg meth drugs

Officials said Shaikh was allegedly sent to Ahmedabad from Mumbai as a courier to supply the contraband to an unidentified person.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested a Mumbai resident with methamphetamine drugs worth Rs 1 crore from Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

According to ATS officials, the accused, Mohammad Sultan Shaikh, a resident of Jogeshwari East in Mumbai, was held outside a temple near Sarthi Apartments in Shahibaug area of the city with a consignment of meth weighing 1 kg, valued at Rs 1 crore.

Officials said Shaikh was allegedly sent to Ahmedabad from Mumbai as a courier to supply the contraband to an unidentified person. “We had received a tip-off that a person wearing blue jeans, blue shirt and a jacket, would be waiting outside a temple with drugs. Based on the information, the accused was picked up by a team. The accused has told ATS that the consignment had arrived at Shalimar Hotel in Mumbai on January 18 night this year. It was sent allegedly by one Waseem Khadim of Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan,” an ATS official said.

Shaikh, the official said, had been hired as a courier and he travelled from Mumbai to Ahmedabad in a private bus. “He has told us that Khadim asked him to hand over the drugs to a person in a “red t-shirt” who would approach him outside the temple from where he was caught,” the official said. Further investigation is on in the case.