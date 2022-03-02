Gujarat ATS arrests man for murder of Kolkata jeweller

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Tuesday arrested a 28-year-old man from Shirdi in Maharashtra who was on the run after allegedly murdering a 66-year-old jeweller in Bhowanipore of south Kolkata on February 14 in an abduction and extortion bid.

According to Gujarat ATS officials, the accused Vishal Sharma alias Shivam alias Aarav, a resident of Dilshad Garden in New Delhi, had arrived in Ahmedabad a few days ago and stayed in a hotel after which the ATS was alerted.

“Recently, we received information that Vishal had checked into a hotel near Raipur Darwaza in the old city of Ahmedabad. Using technical surveillance, we found out that Sharma had moved to Shirdi in Maharashtra where he was living under a fake name. A team then held him and brought him to the ATS headquarters,” said a senior official of the Gujarat ATS.

On February 14 night, Shantilal Vaid, (66), a jeweller from Bhowanipore of south Kolkata, was found dead in one of the rooms of Fanindra Guest House in the same area.

According to the Kolkata police, Vaid was abducted earlier in the evening after which his family members received an extortion call from a person who demanded Rs 1 crore.

Around 10:30 pm the same night, an unknown person met the family members of Vaid outside Victoria Memorial in Kolkata and collected a ransom amount of Rs 25 lakh in cash, said the police.

When Vaid did not return even after 11:30 pm, the family informed the police.

The Kolkata police said they tracked the location of the phone used by the caller and found it to be at Fanindra Guest House on Sambhunath Pandit Steert. The victim was found in one of the rooms, strangulated to death using a telephone cable, said the police. According to the police, the accused had checked into the guest house along with the victim on the evening of February 14.

“After the murder of Vaid, an investigation by the West Bengal police revealed the involvement of Vishal Sharma. Both the West Bengal and the Odisha Police were on the lookout for the accused and declared a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest,” said the ATS official.

According to ATS officials, the accused will be handed over to the Kolkata police who will then carry out further investigation.

“Sharma has told us during interrogation that he had initially tried to strangulate Vaid. However, when he failed to do so, he used the cable of a telephone in the guesthouse room. A team of Kolkata police will formally arrest him now,” said the ATS official.