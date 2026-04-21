Gujarat ATS arrests two for ‘anti-India conspiracy’, links with ISIS

Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Tuesday said it arrested two individuals, one from Patan in Gujarat and the other from Mumbai in Maharashtra, with “radical ideology” who indulged in “anti-national conspiracy” through social media. At least one of them allegedly had links with terror group ISIS, the agency said.

After their arrests, a local court on Tuesday remanded Irfankhan Kalekhan Pathan (22), who hails from Siddhpur, Patan, and Murshid Zahid Akhtar Sheikh (21), who runs a food business in Sakinaka, Mumbai, to 11-day ATS custody. Further investigation is underway to identify other persons involved in the alleged terror plot, the ATS added.

The ATS said that it found out, during routine social media surveillance, that Irfankhan and his associates allegedly conspired to establish “Ghazwa-e-Hind” in India by carrying out an armed rebellion against the Government of India and creating fear. For this purpose, he was reportedly collecting weapons and preparing to make explosives. He was also allegedly attempting to motivate people from a community to engage in ‘jihad’ and was in the process of forming a team for this objective.

Based on this information, Irfankhan was detained and taken to the ATS HQ for preliminary questioning. A statement from the ATS on Tuesday said an examination of his mobile phone showed that he was in contact with people linked to ISIS and other radical individuals and groups through platforms such as WhatsApp and Instagram.

“Along with his associates, he was allegedly planning to establish “Ghazwa-e-Hind” across India by targeting political leaders, RSS-linked individuals, non-believers in Islam and to impose Sharia law,” the note read.

It further said, “The plan reportedly involved mobilising like-minded extremists from different states, providing them training in making RDX and other explosives as well as handling weapons through camps, establishing links with ISIS and other terror organizations, smuggling weapons from Pakistan and Afghanistan, and raising funds to initiate terrorist activities across the country.”

An FIR was registered at the ATS Police Station under sections 61 and 148 of the BNS, and the 22-year-old was arrested.

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Further investigation allegedly revealed that Mumbai’s Murshid Zahid was also “involved” in the mentioned criminal activities with Irfankhan. Then, an ATS team, with the assistance of Maharashtra Police, detained Murshid Sheikh for preliminary interrogation.

The statement added, “During questioning, objectionable material was found on his mobile phone, along with chats indicating planning of anti-national activities in coordination with Irfan Pathan. Consequently, Murshid Zahid Akhtar Sheikh was also arrested in the case. Both accused have been remanded for 11 days, and further investigation is underway to identify and take action against other individuals involved in the conspiracy.”