Gujarat ATS arrests four accused in 1993 Bombay serial blasts case

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested four persons allegedly involved in the 1993 Bombay serial bomb blasts case from an area in Ahmedabad.

According to ATS officials, the accused – Abu Bakar, Saiyyad Qureshi, Yusuf Bhatka and Shoib Qureshi, all residents of Mumbai – were arrested by an ATS team from Sardarnagar in Ahmedabad on the evening of May 12.

“We are investigating the exact role of the four accused in the bomb blasts and their purpose of coming to Ahmedabad,” Amit Vishwakarma, additional director general of ATS, Gujarat, said.

The police said initially the four accused were detained and later booked for carrying forged Indian passports. The accused were then sent to eight-day police remand after which the agency claimed on Tuesday that the four accused were wanted for their alleged involvement in the Bombay serial bomb blasts which occurred on March 12, 1993, which killed 257 persons and injured over 709.

“We received information that four suspicious people are present in Ahmedabad and we picked them up from Sardarnagar. Initially we found that all four accused had Indian passports made on forged names. Abu Bakar was using the identity of Javed Basha from Karnataka, Saiyyad Qureshi was using the false name of Saiyyad Sharif from Chennai in Tamil Nadu, Shoib Qureshi was using the name of Saiyyad Yasin from Karnataka and Yusuf Bhatka posed as Yusuf Ismail from Mumbai. After their real identity was revealed, we found that the four accused were allegedly involved in the 1993 serial bomb blasts,” Vishwakarma said

Vishwakarma added that the four had allegedly travelled to Pakistan for weapons training before the serial blasts and had left India after the terror attack.

“The four accused initially worked in the gang of Mumbai-based smuggler Mohammad Dossa from 1980 to 1990. They also got in touch with globally designated terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and in February 1993, they first travelled to the Middle East and met Ibrahim. Upon a directive from him, they then travelled to Pakistan illegally to get weapons and for improvised explosives training with the help of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI,” he said.

“The accused then returned to Mumbai. After the serial blasts, Abu Bakar was also responsible for disposing of another consignment of weapons that had arrived in Maharashtra over sea. The four accused then forged documents to make Indian passports under false names and went to different Middle East countries such as Saudi Arabia and Oman to live. They recently returned to India and had come to Ahmedabad,” said Vishwakarma.

ATS officials added that the four accused will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the Mumbai serial blasts case, after their remand period gets over.