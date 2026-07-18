Gujarat ATS arrests five more with Jaish links; 13 held so far

The Anti-Terrorist Squad said it recovered a JeM flag, a copy of books written by JeM founder Masood Azhar, a copy of a letter addressed to Azhar, and Rs 1.30 lakh in cash, suspected to be funds for terrorist activities, from the first group of accused.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested five men allegedly linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), nearly two weeks after it arrested eight others for their association with the terror outfit, the agency said on Friday.

Out of the five men, four are from Siddhpur in Patan district. This takes the total arrests from the town to eight. The fifth suspect is from Banaskantha.

All five face charges of trying to carry out “test explosions” on at least eight occasions over the last three years.

Police identified the suspects from Siddhpur as Bilal Abid Shera, 24; Mohammad Ayyub Kadiwala, 22; Mohammad Ayyub Sunsara alias Mohammad Khali, 20 and Mohammad Hasan Hanif Kardiya alias Hasan Haiderpuri, 20. Shafi Raees Mukhi alias Shafi Chhapi, 21, is from Vadgam, Banaskantha.