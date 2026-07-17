5 held as Gujarat Police crack down on Jaish-e-Mohammed terror module

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Friday arrested five men allegedly linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), days after it had arrested eight others for their association with the terror outfit. The men—four from Patan and one from Banaskantha—are also accused of trying to carry out test explosions on at least eight occasions.

The police identified the accused as Patan residents Bilal Abid Shera, 24; Mohammad Ayyub Kadiwala, 22; Mohammad Ayyub Sunsara alias Mohammad Khali, 20; Mohammad Hasan Hanif Kardiya alias Hasan Haiderpuri, 20; and Banaskantha resident Shafi Raees Mukhi alias Shafi Chhapi, 21.

On July 2, the Gujarat ATS, based on information from Deputy Superintendent of Police Harsh Upadhyay, had registered a case against eight men at the ATS police station on charges related to terror financing, conspiracy, membership in a terrorist organisation, supporting a terror organisation, etc under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and conspiracy charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.