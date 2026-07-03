ATS arrests 7 from Gujarat, 1 from MP for ‘Jaish-e-Mohammed links’

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Thujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Friday said it has arrested eight persons, including seven from Gujarat and one from adjoining Madhya Pradesh, for their alleged association with proscribed terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).
The arrested accused were identified by the ATS as Ahmed Abdullah Gajiwala (19), Ibrahim Mohammad Husen Ghagha (30), Mudassir Abdullah Ghaziwala (22) , all from Palanpur, Banaskantha; Zakariya Durani Mohammad Ammar Ghagha (21), Mufti Faujan Ismail Dauwa (40), and Mohammad Amin Shera (21), all from Siddhpur, Patan; Mohammad Abdul Rahman Savdi (22) of Chikhli, Navsari; and Bilal Durani Mohammad Ammar Ghagha (18) of Dewas, Madhya Pradesh.
The ATS said the arrested persons “established an active network of JeM in Gujarat” and “were in contact with Pakistani handlers”.
“The arrested accused had formed an organisation (Tanzeem) named ‘Darul Islam Gujarat Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)’. They were working to extend Dawat (invitations) to other individuals in their areas to join the organisation. These accused were in contact with Pakistani handlers ‘Abdullah and Mohammad Umar’,” the ATS said in a statement.
“They translated JeM literature into Gujarati to propagate its ideology and were actively participating in the conspiracy to execute terrorist acts on behalf of JeM in Gujarat. To execute this conspiracy, they had received funding of approximately Rs 3 lakh using which an old car was purchased, which has not been transferred to their name to date,” the agency said.
The ATS said terrorist literature including “Jihadi books, speeches, audio, videos, photographs, and the flag of JeM” were recovered from them.
“Eight letters typed in Urdu addressed to Masood Azhar (JeM founder) to join the terrorist organisation were seized. A Gujarati translation of ‘Dars-e-Jihad’, the book authored by Azhar, was also seized from them,” the statement said.
A case has been registered against the eight persons under Sections 13 (punishment for unlawful activities), 17 (punishment for raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (punishment for conspiracy), 38 (offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation), and 39 (offence relating to support given to a terrorist organisation) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, and Sections 61 (criminal conspiracy) and 148 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The arrests were made on Thursday following joint raids conducted in Banaskantha, Mehsana, Navsari, and Patan districts of Gujarat, and Dewas district of MP, the ATS added.
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