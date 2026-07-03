ATS arrests 7 from Gujarat, 1 from MP for ‘Jaish-e-Mohammed links’

The ATS said the arrested persons “established an active network of JeM in Gujarat” and “were in contact with Pakistani handlers”. (File Photo)

Thujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Friday said it has arrested eight persons, including seven from Gujarat and one from adjoining Madhya Pradesh, for their alleged association with proscribed terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The arrested accused were identified by the ATS as Ahmed Abdullah Gajiwala (19), Ibrahim Mohammad Husen Ghagha (30), Mudassir Abdullah Ghaziwala (22) , all from Palanpur, Banaskantha; Zakariya Durani Mohammad Ammar Ghagha (21), Mufti Faujan Ismail Dauwa (40), and Mohammad Amin Shera (21), all from Siddhpur, Patan; Mohammad Abdul Rahman Savdi (22) of Chikhli, Navsari; and Bilal Durani Mohammad Ammar Ghagha (18) of Dewas, Madhya Pradesh.

The ATS said the arrested persons “established an active network of JeM in Gujarat” and “were in contact with Pakistani handlers”.