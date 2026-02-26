Gujarat ATS arrests man wanted in Punjab for crossborder heroin, arms smuggling case

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a man wanted by the Punjab Police in a case registered in that state on charges of smuggling heroin, grenades and guns from Pakistan.
Rehmat Ali, s/o Ilyas Mohammad Sheikh, a resident of Bhalla Colony, Amritsar, was apprehended from Rakhial area of Ahmedabad, a statement issued by the ATS on Thursday said.
Ali is a wanted accused in a case registered at Rajasansi Police Station, Amritsar, for allegedly smuggling heroin, grenade and pistol from Pakistan.
According to the ATS, Sheikh had first fled to Nepal, came back to Bihar and then had been staying in Ahmedabad.
DySP Harsh Upadhyay received intelligence that Ali was in Ahmedabad. During the ATS investigation, it was confirmed that Ali was staying at an embroidery factory in the Rakhial area of Ahmedabad and an ATS team apprehended Sheikh from the factory.
“The primary interrogation of Ali revealed that he is part of a major narcotics as well as a grenade and pistol smuggling network. The accused had in January allegedly transported consignments of heroin, hand grenades and pistols from the Punjab-Pakistan border and delivered them to some individuals in Punjab,” the ATS statement said.
On January 29, Ali was booked under Sections 21 and 25 of the NDPS Act, as well as Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act. Two accused were arrested in the case, and 42.9 kg of heroin, four hand grenades, one star-mark pistol and 46 live cartridges were seized from them. The Punjab Police have been informed of Sheikh’s arrest and further legal proceedings have been initiated to hand him over to the Punjab Police, the ATS said.
