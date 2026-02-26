Gujarat ATS arrests man wanted in Punjab for crossborder heroin, arms smuggling case

According to the ATS, Sheikh had first fled to Nepal, came back to Bihar and then had been staying in Ahmedabad.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a man wanted by the Punjab Police in a case registered in that state on charges of smuggling heroin, grenades and guns from Pakistan.

Rehmat Ali, s/o Ilyas Mohammad Sheikh, a resident of Bhalla Colony, Amritsar, was apprehended from Rakhial area of Ahmedabad, a statement issued by the ATS on Thursday said.

Ali is a wanted accused in a case registered at Rajasansi Police Station, Amritsar, for allegedly smuggling heroin, grenade and pistol from Pakistan.

According to the ATS, Sheikh had first fled to Nepal, came back to Bihar and then had been staying in Ahmedabad.

DySP Harsh Upadhyay received intelligence that Ali was in Ahmedabad. During the ATS investigation, it was confirmed that Ali was staying at an embroidery factory in the Rakhial area of Ahmedabad and an ATS team apprehended Sheikh from the factory.