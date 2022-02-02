Gujarat: ‘Atmanirbhar Budget’ for CM; illusion of statistics, says Opp

Welcoming Union Budget 2022-’23, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said it would realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pledge of making India Atmanirbhar (self-reliant), while the Opposition Congress called it an “illusion of statistics”.

Quoting the CM, an official release said that it is a popular, Sarvasamaveshak (all inclusive) and Sarvaposhak (Welfare for all) budget.

“Despite providing benefits of various health related steps during Covid-19 pandemic like free vaccination, free ration to needy, increase in health infrastructure, the union government has not imposed additional tax of a single rupee on general public,” the release quoted the CM as having said.

Patel said that this is a budget that will lay the foundation stone of taking India to the next 25 years of “Amrut Kaal” in its 75th year of independence. “The budget has the blueprint and roadmap of development for the next 25 years when India will complete its 100 years of independence,” the release said.

The CM said that this budget has laid special emphasis on four priorities – PM Gati Shakti, all inclusive development, increase in production and investment opportunities. He congratulated the prime minister and finance minister for the budget, which is committed towards development of all — youth, women, farmers, buisnessmen, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, poor, and rural.

The CM said that the budget has cut the custom duty on polished diamonds and gems stones which will provide impetus to the gems and jewellery industry of Surat.

Gujarat Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai also praised the budget, while highlighting its aspects for Gujarat.

Desai said that the significant increase in capital expenditure will help not only creating new jobs, but also increase people’s well-being.

Adding that the decision on Gujarat-centric river interlinking project of Damanganga-Pinjal and Par-Tapi-Narmada is very imporant, Desai said, “This project of diverting water of these areas which is getting drained into sea and channeling it to Gujarat can be called the most auspicious.”

“An arbitration centre will come up at our IFSC Centre in GIFT City. There is not a single such centre in India. When the businessmen of our country have some (legal) case, they have to go to Singapore, London, etc… There will also be an International Financial Institution at GIFT City which will be completely autonomous,” Desai added.

He said that there are relaxations in taxes on textile, diamond and jewellery industries that will be beneficial to Gujarat.

Calling the budget “historic”, Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil was quoted in a party release, “With this budget, Gujarat’s diamond industry will become more strong and development oriented… GIFT City in Gandhinagar will get an identity of education hub and ideas of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local will be promoted.”

However, Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel said, “The budget has been built around false promises and huge assumptions. Farmers, middle class, poor… the govt has betrayed all. Govt has drastically cut basic support to all major social and financial security schemes be it MGNREGA, MSP, fertiliser subsidy or food subsidy. Jumla, jumla and more jumla… That is what is this budget is. Unfortunately, my beloved country has to bear this for some more time.”

Alleging that the pockets of the poor, farmers, job seekers and the middle class are empty and hopes of the youth are completely destroyed, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said, “What happened to the promises of doubling farmers’ income, giving two crore new jobs every year? Are these the promised acche din? Phrases such as start-up India, Skill India, Standup India have become redundant… There is no policy, intent, or vision in the budget and it is just an illusion of statistics to fool the people.”