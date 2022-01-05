Gujarat: Aviation turbine fuel tax to be reduced by 20 pc

scorecardresearch
By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
January 5, 2022 2:34:29 am
The Gujarat government on Tuesday, decided to cut the tax on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) by 20 per cent, an official statement said here.

The tax-relief — the second time in 21 days — is expected to benefit private aviation companies, especially those trying to operate intra-state flights.

After the announced cut, the Value Added Tax on ATF will be 5 percent. On December 13, 2021, Gujarat had declared a 5 per cent reduction in taxes.

The state government defended its decision saying that the move will boost tourism-related activities in Gujarat. The decision comes immediately after intra-state flights from Surat were relaunched for the fourth time ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, scheduled to start on January 10.

A helicopter joy ride by a private aviation firm was also launched in Ahmedabad last week.

