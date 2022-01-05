Gujarat: Aviation turbine fuel tax to be reduced by 20 pc

The Gujarat government on Tuesday, decided to cut the tax on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) by 20 per cent, an official statement said here.

The tax-relief — the second time in 21 days — is expected to benefit private aviation companies, especially those trying to operate intra-state flights.

After the announced cut, the Value Added Tax on ATF will be 5 percent. On December 13, 2021, Gujarat had declared a 5 per cent reduction in taxes.

The state government defended its decision saying that the move will boost tourism-related activities in Gujarat. The decision comes immediately after intra-state flights from Surat were relaunched for the fourth time ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, scheduled to start on January 10.

A helicopter joy ride by a private aviation firm was also launched in Ahmedabad last week.