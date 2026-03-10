To cover over 1.5 lakh assets | Gujarat to get asset safety monitoring portal: Govt

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Gujarat government on Tuesday announced the launch of the ‘Asset Safety Monitoring Portal’. Under this, all existing government and public infrastructure in the state — including roads, bridges, and buildings — will now be monitored in an integrated manner at the state level, ensuring that no infrastructure becomes a threat to the safety of the general public.
A government directive was recently issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) regarding this decision of the state government, a statement said.
As per the directive, more than 1.5 lakh public assets — including roads, bridges, government buildings, and other civic infrastructure across the state — will now be registered on a single centralised digital platform. GIS-based location mapping, photographs, details of the custodian officer, and a unique digital identity — this comprehensive system will ensure scientific and continuous monitoring of the lifespan of assets. This will not only strengthen current safety measures but will also make future construction processes data-driven.
“Through the Asset Safety Monitoring Portal, the government has put in place a robust mechanism to ensure that no structural weakness, inspection delay, or repair requirement is overlooked. An automated inspection calendar and real-time alert system will compel the administrative machinery to take timely action,” the release said.
Under this system, field officers will upload inspection reports and photographs on the integrated portal through digital login.
District Collectors and municipal corporation Commissioners will be required to conduct weekly, monthly, and quarterly reviews. In-charge Secretaries will issue necessary directives during their district visits. Thus, the administrative machinery at every level will work in tandem through a single unified digital system.
A dedicated Asset Safety Monitoring Cell established within the GAD will conduct daily monitoring at the state level and submit regular reports to the Chief Secretary. This mechanism will ensure that there is no gap between the Chief Minister’s vision and its ground-level implementation.
“Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s decision to implement the Asset Safety Monitoring Portal will prove to be a milestone in Gujarat’s administrative history. This is not merely a portal; it is the strong foundation of a safe, transparent, and trustworthy Gujarat. This decision is not merely a technical innovation; it is a powerful demonstration of the government’s compassion, transparency, and time-bound accountability. Through this initiative, the state government has sent a clear message that alongside development, safety, quality, and public trust — all three are equally non-negotiable,” said the release.
