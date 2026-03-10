To cover over 1.5 lakh assets | Gujarat to get asset safety monitoring portal: Govt

The Gujarat government on Tuesday announced the launch of the ‘Asset Safety Monitoring Portal’. Under this, all existing government and public infrastructure in the state — including roads, bridges, and buildings — will now be monitored in an integrated manner at the state level, ensuring that no infrastructure becomes a threat to the safety of the general public.

A government directive was recently issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) regarding this decision of the state government, a statement said.

As per the directive, more than 1.5 lakh public assets — including roads, bridges, government buildings, and other civic infrastructure across the state — will now be registered on a single centralised digital platform. GIS-based location mapping, photographs, details of the custodian officer, and a unique digital identity — this comprehensive system will ensure scientific and continuous monitoring of the lifespan of assets. This will not only strengthen current safety measures but will also make future construction processes data-driven.