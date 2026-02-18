Gujarat Assembly unanimously passes Bill extending work hours from 9 to 10, permitting night shift for women in shops

The Gujarat Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed an amendment Bill that proposes to allow women to work during night hours and extend the daily working time from nine to 10 hours in shops and establishments in the state. The Gujarat Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Condition of Service) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, introduced in the House by Labour, Skill Development and Employment Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya, was passed following a debate in the House. Speaking on the occasion, Bavaliya said that the increase in the daily working hours will increase “customers’ convenience”. Referring to the amendment allowing women to work during night hours at shops, Bavaliya said, “With this amendment bringing increased employment opportunities, women will be able to prove their talent without any hindrance…Gujarat state is moving ahead in the direction of women’s empowerment and (with the latest amendment) it will get further boost.” “The daily working hours limit has been increased from 9 to 10 with an intention to increase the economic development of the country,” Bavaliya said.

As per the provisions of the Amendment Bill, it proposes to make the Act applicable to those shops and establishments which employ 20 or more employees. Earlier, it was applicable to units employing 10 or more employees.

The amended provision on increasing the daily working hours reads, “Subject to the other provisions of this Act, no worker shall be required or allowed to work in any shop or establishment for more than 10 hours in any day and forty-eight hours in a week. No worker shall be compelled to work continuously for more than six hours unless he has been given a break of not less than half an hour.”

Working at night hours

According to the amendment, now women can work in night hours between 9 pm and 6 am with their consent. The amended provision in this regard mentions the conditions for the employer of the shops and establishments for employing women, with their consent, during night hours like having facilities such as rest room, night creche and ladies toilet apart from adequate protection of their dignity, honour and safety, protection from sexual harassment and their transportation from the establishment to the doorstep of their residence.

Meanwhile, the Bill has also got a provision empowering the state government to prohibit or regulate employment of women in night hours at shops and establishments it may deem fit.

The provision reads, “Notwithstanding anything…the State Government may, by notification in the Official Gazette, in the public interest, prohibit or regulate the employment of women workers. after 9:00 p.m and before 6:00 a.m. in such shops or establishments in such area or areas as it may deem fit.”

Overtime The Bill has also proposed to increase the limit of overtime in three months from the current 125 hours to 144 hours.The amended provision reads, “Where a worker is required to work in a shop or establishment beyond 10 hours a day or forty-eight hours a week, he shall be entitled, in respect of the overtime work, wages at the rate of twice his ordinary rate of wages. The total number of overtime hours shall not exceed one hundred and fourty-four hours in a period of three months. During the debate on the Bill, Shailesh Parmar, Prakash Varmora, Malti Maheshwari, Umesh Makwana and Ramesh Tilala, among others spoke. Parmar of the Congress asked whether the provisions made in law are strictly implemented on ground. In his reply, Bavaliiya gave assurance that the provisions will be strictly implemented. Eventually, the Bill was passed unanimously as the Opposition did not oppose it.

The provisions in the Bill were brought in force by the state government through an ordinance in December last year since the Assembly was not in session. The Bill proposes to replace the ordinance.

