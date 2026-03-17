Gujarat Assembly Speaker reprimands AAP’s Italia: ‘Urge him to take sufficient care’

Speaker Shankar Chaudhary on Monday issued an official reprimand to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gopal Italia for “speaking about matters pending discussion in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, outside the House”.

“I reprimand Member of the House Gopalbhai Italia and also urge him to take sufficient care in this matter in the future,” Chaudhary said while reading out his decision, five days after Italia made the remarks.

Earlier, he reserved his decision on the point of order stating “I think I will have to give an elaborate decision on this.”

This comes after a heated exchange of words between members of the Opposition and the ruling BJP over a Point of Order raised by Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani on March 11, alleging breach of privilege by AAP MLA Gopal Italia.