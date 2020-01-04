Gujarat Assembly Speaker makes students promise to never eat non-veg food

Trivedi said that humans are meant to eat vegetarian food. (File) Trivedi said that humans are meant to eat vegetarian food. (File)

Gujarat assembly speaker Rajendra Trivedi on Saturday made students of the central school run by Shree Narayana Cultural Mission in Ahmedabad promise never to eat non-vegetarian food in their lifetime, as it was “not a part of Indian culture”.

Speaking at the three-day golden jubilee celebrations of the mission, Trivedi suggested that all those whose offsprings were born with their eyes closed were non-vegetarians.

“Indian culture (Bharatiya Sanskriti) says that we should not eat non-vegetarian food. We should be vegetarian. Why? Our rishi-munis said that when a kitten is born, its eyes are closed. When puppies are born, their eyes are closed… cubs of tigers, lions, when they are born, their eyes are closed. So, those animals whose offspring’s eyes are closed when born, all of them are non-vegetarians, but, the children of human beings are born with their eyes open, therefore, we cannot eat non-vegetarian food. This nature has taught us. Our saints have seen this,” said Trivedi.

Other speakers on the second day of the three-day celebrations included Swami Adhyatmananda of Sivananda ashram and Swami Vivekjivan of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan (BAPS). Union minister of state for External Affairs and Parliamentary affairs V Muraleedharan is the chief guest on the concluding day of the celebrations on Sunday.

