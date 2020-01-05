Gujarat Assembly Speaker makes school students promise not to eat non-veg food

Speaking in Hindi, Trivedi said, “Indian culture (Bharatiya Sanskriti) says that we should not eat non-vegetarian food. We should be vegetarian. Speaking in Hindi, Trivedi said, “Indian culture (Bharatiya Sanskriti) says that we should not eat non-vegetarian food. We should be vegetarian.

Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi made students of the central school run by Shree Narayana Cultural Mission in Ahmedabad promise never to eat non-vegetarian food in their lifetime, as it was “not part of Indian culture”.

The former Gujarat minister, who was guest at the three-day golden jubilee celebrations of the mission, on Saturday suggested offsprings of animals that were born with their eyes closed, were non-vegetarians.

Speaking in Hindi, Trivedi said, “Indian culture (Bharatiya Sanskriti) says that we should not eat non-vegetarian food. We should be vegetarian. Why? Our rishi-munis said that when a kitten is born, its eyes are closed. When puppies are born, their eyes are closed… cubs of tigers, lions, when they are born, their eyes are closed. So, those animals whose offspring’s eyes are closed when born, all of them are non-vegetarians, but, the children of human beings are born with their eyes open, therefore, we cannot eat non-vegetarian food. Nature has taught us this. Our saints have seen this.”

Trivedi then asked the students to promise that they would remain vegetarian in their life time when they chorused a “Yes”.

Other speakers on the second day of the three-day celebrations included Swami Adhyatman-anda of Sivananda Ashram and Swami Vivekjivan of Bochasan-wasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan (BAPS).

Union Minister of State for External affairs & Parliamentary affairs V Muraleedharan is the chief guest on the concluding day of the celebrations on Sunday.

