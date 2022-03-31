Gujarat: Congress sinking ship, want Naresh Patel to lead AAP for Assembly polls, says Gopal Italia

Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Gopal Italia on Wednesday said that his party is hopeful that Patidar leader and founder of Khodaldham trust Naresh Patel will join and lead them in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

Italia was speaking at a press conference in Ahmedabad to condemn a vandalism incident at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi on Wednesday.

During the press conference, when asked about the prospects of Naresh Patel joining Congress, Italia said, “Congress is a sinking ship and across India, this party is inching towards complete decimation elections after elections. So I don’t think it will be suitable for Naresh Patel to join this sinking ship. We have given our proposal to Patel and told him that his work and ideology are in sync with the AAP and we have been doing the same work in Delhi and Punjab. We have expressed our desire for Naresh to join and lead AAP in Gujarat. The final decision will be his but we want him to lead us,” said Italia.

When asked whether Congress would project Patel as their CM candidate, Italia said, “It is hilarious that Congress thinks it can project a CM face after being in opposition in Gujarat for the past 30 years. We have seen how Congress was demolished in the recently held local body polls across the state. We have a clear stand that we want only those who are fighting against the corrupt partnership of Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress in Gujarat”