Gujarat Assembly polls likely to witness over 100 new BJP candidates, says C R Paatil

Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil said the party is likely to field more than 100 new candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Paatil said this while addressing party workers during a “page committee samvad” and distribution of “page pramukh” cards at Town Hall in Himmatnagar Monday night after a road show there.

On Tuesday, the party also issued an official release on Paatil’s visit to Himmatnagar and his speech there. Quoting Paatil as having said, the release stated, “Every party worker can seek ticket in an election. And in the upcoming elections of (Gujarat) Assembly, a list of more than 100 new party candidates will be seen (for the post of MLA).”

In his speech to the party workers in Himmatnagar, Paatil said, “This time (in 2017 assembly elections), we won 99 out of 182 seats. Then some people joined us and we reached at 112 (MLAs). So, out of 182 MLAs, (we) have 112 which means (we) have to look for 70 new ones. Then if saheb (orders) retirement of some of the current ones then it will increase the number (of new candidates). So, there will be nearly 100 new (candidates).”

Further speaking, Paatil said that tickets for Assembly elections are decided directly from the “top” so he should not be reached out seeking for tickets but to the “top”.

“MLA tickets are given by ‘saheb’ after 5-6 different surveys due to which a lot of new faces are seen who also win. So, those who have public’s trust and love will be a candidate,” he added.

Paatil’s statement is being seen in the backdrop of the party’s recent policy of ‘No Repeat’. The theory is said to be adopted in the formation of Bhupendra Patel government in which no minister in the Vijay Rupani government was inducted. Similarly, in the recently held Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections, the party did not give ticket to any of the sitting councillors.

When contacted over his statement, Paatil said, “I am not saying that majority of the current MLAs will not be repeated. I have said that we have 112 (MLAs) out of the total 182 seats. So, we have to find 70 new candidates. And 25-30 (sitting MLAs) get changed normally. So, new 100 have to be found. I have also said that everything (regarding ticket distribution) will be decided from the top (by party high command). I have no right.”

In his Himmatnagar speech, Paatil also put a lot of emphasis on elected members giving priority and importance to the party workers and their complaints.

“I say to all, give priority to workers. You have to give an account of their complaints. We win only because of these workers though we have a brahmastra of Modiji’s name with us as when we commit small mistakes, people forget those considering the face of Modi and vote for us,” he said.

Stressing on lending an ear to the party workers and helping out with their problems, he cited an incident of Amreli where, seeing the dedication of a party worker for the last 20 years, Paatil invited him over meal and later how helped his son get a job when he approached Paatil for one.