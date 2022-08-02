Gujarat Assembly polls: BJP must give tickets to at least 50 Patidars, says community leader

A prominent Patidar leader on Monday demanded that the ruling BJP give at least 50 tickets to persons from the community for the Gujarat Assembly polls likely to be held later this year.

Jairam Patel, president of Sidsar Umiya Dham Trust in Jamnagar, said Patels or Patidar voters are in a majority in 50 seats, while they are in a decisive position in 25 seats despite not being in a majority.

“Thus, Patidars feel the BJP should nominate at least 50 candidates from the community in the upcoming elections. This is our demand and everyone has the right to do so. Ultimately, it is the party which will take a final call on our demand,” Patel told reporters at Ahmedabad.

Patel, however, said he was confident the BJP would honour the demand of 50 seats for the community as it had given as many seats in the 2017 polls as well, while the figure for the Congress was 35.

“Due to the Patidar quota agitation, some 35 out of 50 Patidars fielded by BJP won. Usually, that average has been 40. We also want the party to field a Patidar in Rajkot West seat, where Patidar voters are in a majority,” Patel said.

The Rajkot West seat is currently held by former chief minister Vijay Rupani, who is a Jain.

He, however, said the community will not raise an objection if Rupani is fielded again.

Patidars are just 18 per cent of the population of Gujarat, but wield influence far beyond the numbers, he added.