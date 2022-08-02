August 2, 2022 1:54:06 am
A prominent Patidar leader on Monday demanded that the ruling BJP give at least 50 tickets to persons from the community for the Gujarat Assembly polls likely to be held later this year.
Jairam Patel, president of Sidsar Umiya Dham Trust in Jamnagar, said Patels or Patidar voters are in a majority in 50 seats, while they are in a decisive position in 25 seats despite not being in a majority.
“Thus, Patidars feel the BJP should nominate at least 50 candidates from the community in the upcoming elections. This is our demand and everyone has the right to do so. Ultimately, it is the party which will take a final call on our demand,” Patel told reporters at Ahmedabad.
Patel, however, said he was confident the BJP would honour the demand of 50 seats for the community as it had given as many seats in the 2017 polls as well, while the figure for the Congress was 35.
Subscriber Only Stories
“Due to the Patidar quota agitation, some 35 out of 50 Patidars fielded by BJP won. Usually, that average has been 40. We also want the party to field a Patidar in Rajkot West seat, where Patidar voters are in a majority,” Patel said.
The Rajkot West seat is currently held by former chief minister Vijay Rupani, who is a Jain.
He, however, said the community will not raise an objection if Rupani is fielded again.
Patidars are just 18 per cent of the population of Gujarat, but wield influence far beyond the numbers, he added.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created
Latest News
Gujarat Assembly polls: BJP must give tickets to at least 50 Patidars, says community leader
Worker killed as temporary structure at steel plant collapses
After a 15-day lull, rain likely to return to Mumbai this weekend
LSD spreads to 20 dists, over 1,500 cattle dead
Gujarat gets 70 per cent of season’s rainfall in 49 days
BMC efforts fall short as M-East records highest maternal deaths again
Coasts completely safe, Gujarat ATS is doing commendable job: BJP
Centre says Gujarat spent Rs 1,010 crore for Mindhola, Sabarmati, Tapi river cleaning
Six years after demolition, Hancock bridge reopens
Job surety, Rs 3k unemployment dole: Kejriwal makes new promise
Coast Guard seeks nod for helibase at Juhu airport
Sustainability push: Govt asks RRBs to step up digitisation, lending to MSMEs