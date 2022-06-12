Ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls, AAP announces new office-bearers

Days after it dissolved its Gujarat unit, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its new organisational structure in the state ahead of the Assembly polls, appointing former TV journalist and senior leader Isudan Gadhvi as its national joint general secretary and Rajkot-based real estate giant and former Congress MLA Indranil Rajguru as the national general secretary, on Sunday.

The AAP also announced the appointment of as many as 850 office-bearers for its Gujarat unit. The party’s state in-charge Dr Sandeep Pathak claimed in a press conference in Ahmedabad on Sunday that this was the first list of appointment of office-bearers in Gujarat.

Recently, the party had dissolved its Gujarat unit except for the post of state president Gopal Italia, labelling the move as a new strategy ahead of the Assembly polls in December.

AAP Gujarat’s founding president Kishorbhai Desai has been appointed as the state president of its frontal organisation, Manoj Sorathiya as the state general secretary, former Congress leader Kailash Gadhvi as state treasurer, and Jagmal Vala, farmer activist Sagar Rabari, Rinaben Rawal and Arjun Rathva as state vice-presidents.

In a press conference held in Ahmedabad on Sunday noon, AAP’s Gujarat in-charge Dr Sandeep Pathak claimed that their state unit was dissolved to accommodate new office-bearers. “We had taken out a parivartan yatra in Gujarat where we covered all 182 Assembly constituencies. The love and affection of people which we received during this journey was unprecedented and we also got an idea of the expectations people had from us,” Pathak said.

“Parallelly, we also held ‘Jan Samvad’ programmes in over 10,000 villages where we held discussions with the people. We realised that the people are ready for a change and they are looking for an alternative. Over 30,000 people have joined us as active members and lakhs have taken our membership during this yatra. As our family expanded, thus arose the need for an expansion of the organisation. Today, we have released the first list of office-bearers,” he added during the press conference.

The AAP also appointed Jitendra Upadhyay as its education cell president, Bipinbhai Gameti as Birsa Munda Morcha president, Bhemabhai Chaudhary president of its cooperative wing, Maheshbhai Kolsavala as Jai Bheem Morcha president, Rajubhai Karpada (kisan wing president), Pranav Thakkar (legal wing), Arif Ansari (sports wing), Shivlal Barasia (trade wing), Gauri Desai (women’s wing), Pravin Ram (youth wing) and Kishorbhai Rupareliya (doctors’ wing).

Terming the day “historic for AAP workers in Gujarat”, the party’s state unit chief Gopal Italia said, “This is a historic day for AAP workers in Gujarat. We know that it is only the AAP that can defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat. We dissolved the existing organisational structure to pave way for a new structure, keeping the upcoming election in mind and our firm resolve to win it. We have reshuffled the structure to ensure that more people get an opportunity to serve people through our party. I congratulate the newly appointed office bearers.”