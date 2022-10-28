Congress to launch Gujarat campaign with ‘Parivartan Sankalp’ yatras from October 31

The Gujarat Congress will embark on ‘Parivartan Sankalp Yatra’ from October 31, the party said Thursday, announcing the launch of its campaign in 175 of the 182 Assembly constituencies in Gujarat, where polls are due later this year.

Senior Congress leader and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, who is the party’s senior observer of Gujarat, is scheduled to flag off the North Gujarat campaign from Palanpur in Banaskantha district. PM Narendra Modi is also scheduled to visit Banaskantha on the same day and launch development projects from Tharad.

While Chhattisgarh CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel is expected to participate in the Central Gujarat leg of the campaign from Fagvel village in Kheda, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh is due to participate in the Saurashtra leg from Nakhatrana in Kutch. Former CM of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath is scheduled to participate in the yatra from Somnath, while Rajya Sabha MP Mukul Wasnik is expected to participate at Jambusar in Bharuch.

Meanwhile, the party has said its first tranche of election candidates will include those from seats where the party lost in the last election, along with those where the losing margin was low.