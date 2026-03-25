‘Terrorism’ reference removed from GujCTOC Act, to focus solely on organised crime

The state government said that it was amending the Act to remove duplication of investigation on terrorism cases. (File Photo)

The Gujarat government on Wednesday introduced a Bill to amend the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GujCTOC) Act, which was passed by the Legislative Assembly the same day.

The Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (Amendment) Bill 2026 was introduced and passed on the concluding day of the eighth session of the 15th Legislative Assembly, primarily to remove the reference to “terrorism” and keep it confined to “organised crime”.

Since the state law in its present form was introduced in 2015 and received Presidential assent in 2019, it has sections dealing with terrorist activities that have since been incorporated into national laws, specifically the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which replaced the (now repealed) Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, and came into force on July 1, 2024. The state government said that it was amending the Act to remove duplication of investigation on terrorism cases.