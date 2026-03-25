‘Terrorism’ reference removed from GujCTOC Act, to focus solely on organised crime

The Gujarat government on Wednesday introduced a Bill to amend the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GujCTOC) Act, which was passed by the Legislative Assembly the same day.
The Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (Amendment) Bill 2026 was introduced and passed on the concluding day of the eighth session of the 15th Legislative Assembly, primarily to remove the reference to “terrorism” and keep it confined to “organised crime”.
Since the state law in its present form was introduced in 2015 and received Presidential assent in 2019, it has sections dealing with terrorist activities that have since been incorporated into national laws, specifically the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which replaced the (now repealed) Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, and came into force on July 1, 2024. The state government said that it was amending the Act to remove duplication of investigation on terrorism cases.
Notably, section 113 of the BNS defines and punishes acts of terrorism in India.
A statement issued by the state government quoted Cabinet Minister Arjun Modhwadia as saying, “The state government had brought the original act (GUJCTOC) in the year 2015. In which there are provisions against terrorism and organized crime. However, now that the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS-2023) has incorporated anti-terrorist provisions, the state government has amended the Gujarat law to remove the provisions related to ‘terrorist acts’ and focus it only on ‘organised crimes’, with the aim of avoiding duplication of investigation. No other change has been made in the original 2015 law of the Gujarat government.”
Some words pertaining to the replacement of the Code for Criminal Procedure (CrPC) with the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Indian Evidence Act with the Bharatiya Shakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) were also made in the amendment.
23-YEAR HISTORY OF GUJCTOC ACT
1995: Central law Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, 1987, lapses in 1995
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2002: Central law Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA), 2002, is passed and comes into force
2003: First introduced as GujCOC Bill, 2003, by CM Narendra Modi’s government after the Akshardham attack
2004: GujCOC Bill passed by Gujarat State Assembly, sent to President APJ Abdul Kalam
2004: Returned by President APJ Abdul Kalam on objections over call interception. The NDA government in power at the Centre was led by PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
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2004: Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA), 2002, repealed by UPA government at Centre under PM Manmohan Singh. Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), 1967, is amended
2008: UPA government led by PM Manmohan Singh at Centre again amends the UAPA in 2008
2008: GujCOC Bill passed again with the amendment suggested by President Kalam, by Gujarat Legislature, with Modi as chief minister, and sent to President Pratibha Patil
2008: Sent to Union Cabinet by President Pratibha Patil over sections on confessions made to police officers and bail conditions, Union Cabinet sends it back to Gujarat State Legislature
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2009: GujCOC Bill is passed again for the third time in Gujarat Assembly without amendments, and sent to President Pratibha Patil again
2009: President Pratibha Patil withholds assent to the Bill
2012: UAPA is again amended by the UPA government under PM Manmohan Singh.
2014: PM Narendra Modi-led NDA comes to power at the Centre.
2015: Renamed Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organized Crime (GCTOC) Bill, 2015, passed by Gujarat Assembly, with Anandiben Patel as the then Chief Minister
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2016: Union Ministry of Home Affairs under PM Modi withdraws Bill from President’s Secretariat after President Pranab Mukherjee seeks clarification on certain sections.
2019: Presidential Assent given by Ram Nath Kovind, comes into force on December 1, 2019
2022: Supreme Court says Act only applicable if more than one chargesheet filed against accused person
2024: Three new criminal laws come into force. BNS section 113 deals with terrorism
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2026: All references to Terrorism removed from amended Act, and the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organized Crime (Amendment) Bill, 2026, is passed in the Gujarat Assembly