Gujarat Assembly passes Bill to regulate private healthcare sector

The Bill empowers the state government to constitute District Registering Authority for each district and the State Council for Clinical Establishments, respectively. (File)

TO REGULATE and control the private healthcare sector in the state, the Legislative Assembly passed the Gujarat Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Bill 2021 on Thursday.

The problems stated in “regulating and controlling”’ in the Bill range from “inadequate and inappropriate treatment, excessive use of higher technologies and wasting of scarce resources to serious problems of medical malpractice and negligence.”

“Accordingly, a need has long been felt for a state legislation for ensuring uniform standards of facilities and services by the clinical establishments throughout the state. This Bill seeks to repeal the Gujarat Nursing Homes Registration Act 1949 in its application to the state of Gujarat and to re-enact Gujarat Clinical Establishments Registration and Regulation Act, 2021 to achieve these objectives,” the Bill states.

Under the Bill, the clinical establishment which covers ‘hospital, maternity home, nursing Home, dispensary, clinic, sanatorium or an institution by whatever name called that offer services, facilities, requiring diagnosis, treatment or care for illness, injury, deformity, abnormality or pregnancy in any recognised system of medicine established and administered or maintained by any person or body of persons whether incorporated or not’ will be penalised for contravention of any of the provisions of the Act with a fine which may extend to Rs 10,000 for the first offence followed by a fine which may extend to Rs 50,000 for the second offence and for any subsequent offence with a fine which may extend to 1 lakh.

The Bill empowers the state government to constitute District Registering Authority for each district and the State Council for Clinical Establishments, respectively.

It would involve expenditure from the consolidated fund of the state which at present is not possible for the state government to ascertain the exact amount of grant to be made available for such purpose.