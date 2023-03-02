Gujarat Assembly: Paid Rs 1,517 cr to GCMMF for take-home rations given to children, says Govt

The Gujarat government paid Rs 1,517 crore to the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) for supplying “nutritious” take-home ration packets given to children in the state in the past two years, the Assembly was informed Thursday.

The contract to supply and distribute the packets has been given to GCMMF’s Amul, Sumul and Banas Dairies, the government stated in a written response to a question from Congress MLA Arjun Modhwadiya. The contract for a period of 10 years was signed with GCMMF on August 6, 2017.

The “Balshakti packets”, given as take-home ration, weigh 500 grams and cost Rs 30.25 per packet. Children with normal weight and aged between six months and three years are given seven packets of the take-home ration. Those with low weight and aged between six months and three years are given 10 packets, while children with low weight aged between three and six years are given four packets along with the meals in Anganwadis.

Despite the steps taken to curb malnutrition in the state through such schemes, the data tabled in the Assembly show a high presence of malnourished kids in the state. For instance, there are 18,326 malnourished kids in Dahod—a tribal district. Of these, 5101 are severely undernourished, the government stated in a written reply to a question from Congress MLA Jignesh Mewani during the Question Hour.

Even in a district like Ahmedabad—the most urbanised district in the state—there are 2,236 malnourished children. In Narmada district, which houses the Statue of Unity, there are 2,443 severely undernourished children, higher than that of Dang where there are 575 such children.