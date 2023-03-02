scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Advertisement

Gujarat Assembly: Paid Rs 1,517 cr to GCMMF for take-home rations given to children, says Govt

The contract to supply and distribute the packets has been given to GCMMF’s Amul, Sumul and Banas Dairies, the government stated in a written response to a question from Congress MLA Arjun Modhwadiya.

The contract for a period of 10 years was signed with GCMMF on August 6, 2017.
Listen to this article
Gujarat Assembly: Paid Rs 1,517 cr to GCMMF for take-home rations given to children, says Govt
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Gujarat government paid Rs 1,517 crore to the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) for supplying “nutritious” take-home ration packets given to children in the state in the past two years, the Assembly was informed Thursday.

The contract to supply and distribute the packets has been given to GCMMF’s Amul, Sumul and Banas Dairies, the government stated in a written response to a question from Congress MLA Arjun Modhwadiya. The contract for a period of 10 years was signed with GCMMF on August 6, 2017.

The “Balshakti packets”, given as take-home ration, weigh 500 grams and cost Rs 30.25 per packet. Children with normal weight and aged between six months and three years are given seven packets of the take-home ration. Those with low weight and aged between six months and three years are given 10 packets, while children with low weight aged between three and six years are given four packets along with the meals in Anganwadis.

Despite the steps taken to curb malnutrition in the state through such schemes, the data tabled in the Assembly show a high presence of malnourished kids in the state. For instance, there are 18,326 malnourished kids in Dahod—a tribal district. Of these, 5101 are severely undernourished, the government stated in a written reply to a question from Congress MLA Jignesh Mewani during the Question Hour.

Also Read
After his comment on RSS literacy: Organisers cancel Kumar Vishwas event ...
Fintech hub with ADB support to come up at GIFT City
Gujarat Budget 2023
Gujarat Budget's infra push: Rs 5 lakh crore to be spent in 5 years, big ...
53 students from Gujarat to visit Assam 18 students arrive at IITGN for '...

Even in a district like Ahmedabad—the most urbanised district in the state—there are 2,236 malnourished children. In Narmada district, which houses the Statue of Unity, there are 2,443 severely undernourished children, higher than that of Dang where there are 575 such children.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 19:09 IST
Next Story

Virupaksha new teaser: Sai Dharam Tej plunges into a fight to death as he struggles to confront the unknown

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close