Gujarat Assembly organises Holi celebrations; BJP MLAs take part, Congress leaders boycott event

The Gujarat Legislative Assembly, for the first time, organised a Holi celebration and a luncheon inside the campus Tuesday. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Speaker Shankar Chaudhary were present on the occasion but Opposition MLAs, including those from the Congress, boycotted the celebrations.

Chaudhary had sent out formal invitations to all the 182 MLAs, asking them to join ‘Rang Parv’. A group of tribal performers from Panchmahal district put up a show at the lawns located in front of the Gujarat Assembly building.

Before the Holi celebrations began Tuesday, the state government announced a Rs 330-crore assistance package for potato and onion growing farmers.

Talking about the boycott, Amit Chavda, leader of the Congress party in the state legislature, said, “The farmers in Gujarat are facing heavy losses due to the unseasonal rains in the state. This comes at a time when farmers are forced to sell onions at 50 paise and potatoes at Rs 2 a kilogram. The state government has declared an assistance package but it is too little. Amid such circumstances, the government is celebrating Holi using taxpayers’ money. Congress cannot agree to this so we decided to avoid the celebrations organised today (Tuesday).”

Chavda said the money should be used for people’s welfare and not for celebrations by elected representatives.