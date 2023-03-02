scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Gujarat Assembly: No tender process followed in opting Adani Skill Development, admits govt

In reply to supplementary questions, the government added the agreement was worth Rs 13.98 crore and in the past two years, Rs 7.87 lakh was paid to the company.

Gautam Adani on SC orderGautam Adani (file)

No tender process was followed to rope in Adani Skill Development, Ahmedabad in 2019 for training youths belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, the Gujarat government stated in the Assembly Thursday.

The Social Justice and Empowerment department had given the work orders on March 5, 2019, and August 6, 2019, stated the government in a written reply to a question by Hemantbhai Ahir, the Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Jamjodhpur. In reply to supplementary questions, the government added the agreement was worth Rs 13.98 crore and in the past two years, Rs 7.87 lakh was paid to the company.

The government, however, stated that no youths were trained in 2021 and 2022.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 17:59 IST
