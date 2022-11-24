Gujarat Assembly elections: Mann campaigns in 4 tribal constituencies

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday campaigned for the party in four tribal constituencies of south and central Gujarat – Nizar and Vyara (Tapi district), Jhagadia (Bharuch district) and Mandvi (Surat district).

Addressing a public meeting in Nizar, Mann reiterated AAP’s poll promises related to good roads, education, putting those linked with paper leaks behind bars, implementation of Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Tribe areas) Act, employment, and implementation of Old Pension Scheme in Gujarat.

Mann also held roadshows in Vyara, Jhagadia and Mandvi constituencies.

Nizar, Vyara and Mandvi constituencies are represented by Congress MLAs — Sunil Gamit, Puna Gamit and Anand Chaudhary respectively, whereas, Bharatiya Tribal Party’s Chhotu Vasava is the MLA from Jhagadia.