Gujarat Assembly elections: Election Commission completes counting preparations

The Election Commission has completed preparations for counting of votes that is set to be held at 37 counting centres across Gujarat on Thursday. The entire process will be videographed.

The counting process will begin at 8 am where the postal ballots will be counted first. From 8.30 am onwards, votes cast on the EVMs will be counted. While there is one counting centre in each of the 33 districts, three counting centres have been set up in Ahmedabad, while two counting centres each have been set up in Surat and Anand, stated an official release here.

As many as 182 counting observers and an equal number of election officials will be deployed for the counting process. Every table in the counting centres will have a micro-observer, counting supervisor and a counting assistant.

The elections for the Gujarat Assembly was held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The elections saw a turnout of 64.33 per cent, the lowest in the past 10 years. Of the 4.9 crore voters listed on the electoral rolls, only 3.16 crore voted, of which 66.74 per cent were men and 61.75 per cent were women.

Of the 182 seats for which counting will be held, the BJP contested on all the seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contested on 181 seats. The Congress contested on 179 seats, while its alliance partner NCP contested on two seats.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP, with a vote share of 49 per cent, won 99 seats, while the Congress with a vote share of 41 per cent won 77 seats.