Ex-cop C R Paatil, at helm of Gujarat BJP, faces challenge to ensure party’s win in Assembly polls

C R Paatil, a former police constable and present head of the ruling BJP in Gujarat, has a tough task ahead to retain the party’s foothold in the state Assembly polls due later this year.

Lok Sabha member Paatil, known for his micro-management skills, led the BJP to victory in the crucial by-elections to eight Gujarat Assembly seats in 2020 and the civic and local body polls in various parts of the state last year.

One of the main highlights of the civic and local body polls was Paatil’s much discussed ‘no repeat’ formula, wherein the party denied tickets to those who have completed three consecutive terms as councillors or panchayat members.

Paatil’s key thrust area is to strengthen cadres at the lowest level through ‘page committees’, a concept which he popularised since becoming the MP from Navsari, Gujarat BJP’s media coordinator Zubin Ashara said.

Normally, each page of an electoral roll consists of nearly 25 voters. To make sure voters on that page come to exercise their franchise on polling day, the party is appointing one ‘page pramukh’ or in-charge for that page and five members, who are among the voters from that page.

Paatil (67), who is of Marathi origin and known as just ‘CR’ in Gujarat political circles, was born in Jalgaon in 1955, much before the formation of separate Gujarat and Maharashtra states from the erstwhile Bombay state, as per records.

He moved to Gujarat’s Surat city with his family during his teens and studied at the Industrial Training Institute there.

Paatil joined the Gujarat police force as a constable in 1975. After taking voluntary retirement in 1989, he took a plunge into active politics by joining the BJP.

Paatil is a three-time Lok Sabha member, winning from Navsari in Gujarat since 2009 with record margins.

His appointment as the Gujarat BJP president in July 2020 in place of Jitu Vaghani, a Patidar, came as a surprise for political pundits who were expecting another leader from the community at the helm to woo the Patel vote bank in the wake of the Hardik Patel-led quota unrest in 2015.

Political Pulse | As rebel Sena MLAs transited Surat, CR Paatil ran show from behind the scenes

Though the BJP has been in power in Gujarat for last 27 years, its performance in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls under Vaghani was not so impressive as the party won 99 seats, just seven seats more than the majority mark in the 182-member House.

Paatil is known as a man of micro-level booth management and this was apparently one of the main reasons why Prime Minister Narendra Modi picked him up to handle Gujarat and ensure the party’s smooth sailing in the Assembly polls, expected to be held in December this year.

After Paatil become the Gujarat BJP chief, the party faced two a crucial bypoll to eight seats and civic and local body elections, and he has not let Modi down.

In November 2020, the BJP won all the eight seats which fell vacant after the resignation of sitting Congress MLAs ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls. The BJP gave tickets to five of those eight MLAs for the bypolls.

Despite switching sides, the five candidates got the support of voters from their respective constituencies and won the by-elections.

In March 2021, the Paatil-led Gujarat BJP swept the elections to six municipal corporations and various local bodies like district and taluka panchayats and municipalities.

Going by his “no repeat” formula, the party had denied tickets to those who have completed three consecutive terms as councillors or panchayat members.

To give a chance to young leaders, Paatil had also denied tickets to those above 60 years. Notably, tickets were also denied to members of any party leader’s family, including daughter of PM Modi’s younger brother Prahlad Modi.

In September 2021, the BJP surprised everyone when the entire Gujarat cabinet, including the then chief minister Vijay Rupani, was asked by the party high command to resign.

Again following the ‘no repeat’ formula purportedly coined by Paatil as part of the strategy to present a clean slate ahead of the 2022 polls, Gujarat got a new Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, and a new cabinet with no minister from the previous dispensation, not even Nitin Patel who served as the deputy CM in the Rupani cabinet.

After becoming the Gujarat BJP president, Paatil’s focus is on forming page committees across the state, Ashara said. “The main task of these committees is to take care of voters of that page only and make sure they turn up to cast vote on the polling day. Paatil’s idea of a page committee has been replicated in other states too,” Ashara claimed.

As part of this mass outreach movement by the BJP under Paatil, even Union minister Amit Shah and former CM Rupani are made ‘page pramukhs’.

In February 2021, Modi had written a letter to the Gujarat BJP unit and praised it for creating 15 lakh page committees which, according to the PM, would help the party in connecting with nearly 2.25 crore voters.

While the BJP under Paatil is banking big on the party’s organisation and cadres, the opposition Congress has set a target of winning this election with the support of common citizens.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said it was funny how Paatil was dreaming of winning all the 182 seats in the state.

In 2017, the BJP set a target of winning 150 seats, but could not score even 100, he noted. “While they are banking on cadres and page committees, the Congress will always be with the people who will make us victorious by giving us over 125 seats this time,” he claimed.