Gujarat Assembly elections: AAP releases list of 13 more candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Friday released a list of 13 more candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls, taking the total number of candidates in the fray to 86.

After announcing the list of new candidates in Vadodara, the party’s Gujarat unit chief Gopal Italia expressed confidence that AAP would have enough MLAs to form the government in Gujarat.

The new candidates in the fray include H K Dabhi who will contest from Kadi, Mukesh Patel from Gandhinagar North, Hitesh Patel Bajrang from Wadhwan, Pankaj Ransariya from Morbi, Tejas Gajipara from Jasdan, Rohit Bhuva from Jetpur (Porbandar), Dr Jignesh Solanki from Kalavad, Prakash Donga from Jamnagar Rural, Pramodbhai Chauhan from Mehmedabad, Natwarsinh Solanki from Lunawada, Ranjan Tadvi from Sankheda, Saynaben Gamit from Mandvi (Bardoli) and Kunjan Patel Dodhiya from Mahuva (Bardoli).

When asked if BJP was attacking the AAP for fielding “outside” candidates, Italia mocked the BJP and said it was the business of the BJP to mislead the voters.

“What is the meaning of outsider? Are they candidates from Pakistan? As far as we know, all our candidates are from Gujarat. The BJP does not even know what it is doing. On the one hand, it tears apart our posters, and then it puts up hoardings using photos of our leaders. The BJP is resorting to arm-twisting and oppressive measures just like the British did. It sends bulldozers to the party areas meant for conducting AAP events. They don’t have the courage to say that they are taking on the AAP.”

Last week the AAP released the sixth list of candidates for Gujarat elections. It has earlier announced that the party would be fielding candidates in all 182 constituencies in the BJP-ruled state.