Gujarat Assembly: Congress writes to CM, seeks special session

Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly Paresh Dhanani

The Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Paresh Dhanani on Saturday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani asking him to call a special session of the Assembly to discuss issues pertaining to the state government’s promise of withdrawing cases against Patidar youth during the quota agitation, writing off farm loans, the rise in petroleum prices and water crisis in the state.

Dhanani said that the state government had promised to withdraw “false” cases of “waging war against the nation” filed during the Patidar agitation for reservation in 2015. However, he said, since the state government had failed to withdraw the cases, the issue must be discussed in the Assembly.

He said that residents in various villages in the state were battling an acute drinking water crisis. Meanwhile, canals for carrying Narmada water to fields had not been completed.

Dhanani said that while the government had made it compulsory for farmers to get their crops insured, there were discrepancies in payment and delay by the insurance companies. On the “unprecedented rise in prices of petroleum”, he said that it will have far reaching consequences on the economy, especially affecting the poor and middle classes.

