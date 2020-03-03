Gujarat Assembly: Cong tries to corner deputy CM Patel, Vaghani, Chudasama come to his rescue

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. (Express Photo) Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. (Express Photo)

Opposition Congress tried to corner the BJP in the Assembly, on Monday, while referring to statements of Deputy Chief Minister at an event in Gandhinagar last week where he had reportedly said that he had been fighting alone against all those who have ganged up against him. Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani had to clarify in the House that the Deputy CM’s statements had been carried in news channels and newspapers without referring to the context in which they were made.

At a religious function of Vishv Umiya Foundation in Gandhinagar last week, while delivering a speech, Patel had referred to an incident and a person involved in it. Trying to recall, the person’s name, he made a query to the people on the dais. But, apparently, nobody could recollect the name. Within seconds, Patel recalled the name himself and told the people on the dais that “you can forget a name, but not me”.

He then went on to say that “one cannot reach where I have reached just like that… I am alone against all.””It is blessing of Goddess Umiya… I am speaking with the support of all of you. I am speaking as a worker of the party. It is the blessing of Goddess (Umiya) that I remember everything…,” Patel added. Vaghani was also present at the event.

Referring to Patel’s comment of fighting alone against all, Congress MLA even told Patel that the latter should come to Congress with 15 MLAs to form a government. “I have come here (in the House) to support you. You have become lonely, but don’t worry,” Congress leader Paresh Dhanani said.

At this moment, senior minister in the government, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama immediately said that the entire cabinet is with Patel and Congress should not worry about it.

Following this, Patel stood up and told the Speaker that he was mulling various options to clarify the issue. Suggesting that the media reports had conveniently shown his comments, Patel said, “I was thinking if I should take an opportunity in the House, or to speak with media downstairs, or to call a press conference or not to clarify at all. I have these four-five options, but I have not arrived at any conclusion. It is my personal matter. It is at my discretion if I should give answers to my personal matters or not. I will make appropriate clarifications at appropriate time.”

At this juncture, Vaghani sought some time to clarify the issue and he was allowed by Speaker Rajendra Trivedi. Trying to give a context to Patel’s comments at the religious function, Vaghani said, “Nitinbhai had said that a lot of people are doing a lot of things against our party, but he is dealing with it in the Assembly single-handedly. He had made it clear…You (Congress MLAs) need not be happy about it. Nitinbhai is our leader, he is our elder.”

The discussion concluded with Nitin Patel saying, “Different people love a person for different reasons…But, I thank this honourable House for the fact that all love me.”

