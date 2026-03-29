Reduce or exempt water tax for tribals, Assembly panel recommends Gujarat govt

The Committee of the Gujarat Assembly for the welfare of Scheduled Tribe communities has recommended the state government to make provision for reduction of water tax or complete exemption of the same for tribal people in tribal dominated districts of Gujarat.

The committee, headed by BJP MLA from Sankheda constituency of Chhota Udepur district Abhesinh Tadvi, made this recommendation in its fifth report that was tabled in the Gujarat Assembly in the recently concluded budget session.

Apart from Tadvi, the committee has eight other tribal MLAs in the state Assembly — Kanti Kharadi, Mahesh Bhuriya, Shailesh Bhabhor, Kanaiyalal Kishori, Darshana Deshmukh, Ritesh Vasava, Mohan Konkani and Rajendrasinh Rathva.

The committee had inquired into works carried out by the water supply department in six of the 14 tribal dominated districts of Gujarat. The report carries details of its inquiry related to various water supply schemes done in four districts — Dahod, Chhota Udepur, Narmada and Bharuch.

Referring to a site visit and an interaction with a local MLA during the inquiry, the committee has noted in its report, “…following an interaction with a local MLA during site visit, another matter has come to the committee’s notice that with availability of water, the migration of tribals has stopped. However, the committee has expressed concern since the tribals are not financially strong enough to pay even the amount of water tax.”

Making a significant recommendation to the state government, the committee said in its report, “For reduction in water tax or for exemption in paying water tax for ST people having intense presence in ST dominated districts, the committee is recommending to make provisions in the budget by coordinating with the schemes of tribal development department.”

Other recommendations

In its report following the inquiry, the committee has made several other recommendations as well.

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The committee also recommended the government to issue necessary instructions to have a proper monitoring system to ensure regular maintenance of handpumps in the areas under inquiry.

It had come to the notice of the committee that people were not getting appropriate responses from a toll free number — 1916 — for grievance redressal related to handpumps. The committee has noted that an official of Gujarat Water Supply and Sewerage Board (GWSSB) informed that they get repaired specific made of handpumps -India Mark II – and not other locally made handpumps owing to unavailability of spare parts.

The committee recommended having a proper monitoring mechanism at district level to ensure regular repair of handpumps made from various grants.

The committee has also recommended to the government to take legal actions against people who break pipelines of various water supply schemes to pilfer water. The recommendation was made after the committee inquired into complaints of less force in water supply in some areas and was informed that people take advantage of water supply infrastructure by breaking pipes and pilfering water. It was informed that the GWSSB carries out a special campaign in summer times to preempt such water theft.