Gujarat Confidential: Special appearance

On Monday, the first day of the Budget session of the Gujarat Assembly, the presence of Minister of State for Fisheries Parshottam Solanki was noted by many. Solanki was seen being helped by some of the staff members on the treasury benches of the House even as he was greeted by many members. Solanki, a tall Koli community leader of Gujarat, is not very regular in attending the House proceedings.

NOTA an option

As the Gujarat Assembly held an election for the post of Deputy Speaker through voice vote on Monday, members of AAP chose not to support any proposal. In fact, as the proposals of the BJP and Congress candidates for the post were put to voice vote, AAP leaders such as Chaitar Vasava and Gopal Italia were seen saying that they were opting for NOTA. The Congress had fielded Shailesh Parmar and the ruling BJP fielded Purnesh Modi for the post. After the voice vote, Modi was elected as the Deputy Speaker.