Gujarat: ASI out on bail in bribe case held for ‘occupying eatery’ in Anand

As per ACB officials, the accused was out on bail in the bribe case and was held again in a second case on Tuesday. (Representational)

More than two months after an assistant sub-inspector with the Rapid Response (RR) cell of Gujarat Police was held by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50 lakh, the agency arrested the accused who was out on bail again on Tuesday in another case of occupying an eatery in Anand.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had dissolved the RR cell of Gujarat Police after the bribe case of the ASI, Prakashsinh Raol, came to light. As per ACB officials, the accused was out on bail in the bribe case and was held again in a second case on Tuesday.

“The accused was initially held on December 31, 2020, accepting Rs 50 lakh cash from a complainant,” an ACB official said.

“After he was arrested in that case, another complainant approached us stating that he and his friend had been in a partnership at Karishma Food. The complainant’s friend owed money to Raol. The accused officer threatened the eatery owner and forcibly entered his mother’s name as one of the partners,” the officer addded.