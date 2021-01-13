Gujarat: ASI held for ‘accepting’ Rs 50L bribe booked in another case

The ACB officials have claimed that they have found a fresh case of corruption and misuse of position by the accused officer. (Representational)

Days after an assistant sub-inspector of Gujarat Police was held for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50 lakh in Anand by the Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau, the accused was booked in a fresh case Monday for allegedly forcing a restaurant owner in Anand to include his mother’s name in the partnership agreement of the eatery.

According to anti-graft officials, on December 31 night, ASI Prakashsinh Raol (46), attached with the Rapid Response (RR) cell of Gujarat Police, was held at Havmor Eatery Parlour in Anand while accepting a bribe of Rs 50 lakh.

As per ACB officials, the RR cell had conducted a raid in a godown in Khambat Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) area in Anand on December 22 and had found financial irregularities and presence of fertilizers in the godown. As per ACB, ASI Raol had demanded Rs 50 lakh to remove the name of the godown owner’s uncle from the FIR. After the arrest, Raol was in police remand for four days and then sent to judicial custody.

The ACB officials have claimed that they have found a fresh case of corruption and misuse of position by the accused officer.

“During the investigation against Raol, another complainant approached us stating that he and his friend had been in a partnership at Karishma Food eatery in Havmor eatery parlour from 2010 to 2017. The complainant’s friend owed money to Raol. So, the accused officer, using his position as a policeman, threatened the eatery owner and forcibly entered his mother’s name as one of the partners, and removed the friend’s name, on February 9, 2020 in a new agreement. We have booked a fresh case against Raol at Ahmedabad ACB police station for misuse of his position and threatening the owner to enter his mother’s name in the partnership agreement,” said an ACB official.

Till now, Raol faces two FIRs by the ACB while a third FIR of a disproportionate assets (DA) case also looms large over him. As per ACB officials, they have found two restaurants, flats, luxury car and multiple properties at Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Anand belonging to Raol.

Case against former GLDC officer

In another case, the Gujarat ACB on Tuesday booked a retired field assistant (grade 3) of Gujarat Land Development Corporation (GLDC) in Tapi-Vyara for allegedly owning assets worth Rs 1.02 crore disproportionate to his known source of income. According to officials, an investigation was going against Ram Thakor, who retired as Field Assistant of GLDC in Tapi Vyara where documents related to him and his wife were checked.

“In our probe we have found that the total income of the accused is Rs 76.19 lakh while the total properties and money the accused have is Rs 1.78 crore which is 137.81 % of his income… He has been booked under the sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act,” said an ACB official.

One held with ganja worth Rs 28 L in Valsad

Surat: The Valsad police Tuesday seized ganja worth Rs 28 lakh from a bus and arrested its driver from National Highway 48. Police claimed the drugs was likely to be delivered to a man in Ahmedabad.

Valsad local crime branch officers stopped a mini bus under suspicion on Tuesday morning on NH-48 near new APMC market.

Upon checking the bus, the officials found ganja hidden in small cavities below the passengers’ seat. The officials seized 280 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 28 lakh and the bus. The driver was identified as Shakil Qureshi (35), a resident of Shahibag in Ahmedabad.

LCB police inspector D P Gamit said, “Shakil said that he was told to deliver the contraband to a person in Ahmedabad.” ENS