On November 8, when the town was festive for Diwali, Assistant Sub Inspector Ashwin Babu Tabiyad posted at Chithoda police station in Aravalli district of north Gujarat, left for night duty around 10.30 pm. Two days later his car, a Maruti Ertiga, was found completely burned with remains of a body inside it, eight kilometres from the police station where he was posted.

The police found strands of khaki, a ‘Gujarat Police’ monogram and a silver star but that did not confirm the identity till they found a ring. It was Tabiyad’s.

A head constable Alfa Ashok Kalasava, her brother, and two others were arrested on charges of his murder, criminal conspiracy and attempt to destroy evidence on November 17 and were produced before the court on Wednesday.

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The matter came to light when the sarpanch of Padra village called the police at 7:30 am on November 10 to report a burned car with a body inside in the forested area.

A team from Bhiloda police station, about 15 km to the south, rushed to the desolate spot along the Hathmati river and found a heavily charred human body inside a white Maruti Ertiga SUV, which itself had burned so thoroughly that it’s tyres had melted. The damaged registration plate was matched with the chassis number and the car turned out to be ASI Tabiyad’s.

Investigators said that while his family confirmed that the ASI had been incommunicado since Diwali day (November 8), when he had left his home in the nearby Jinjudi village to report for night duty. They had tried calling him a couple of times but since there was no response, his wife and three children just assumed he was busy with important police work.

“The forensic team could not glean any DNA identifiers from the charred body. But they found a silver star, a monogram and khaki fibres from the body inside”, said Inspector MR Sangada, the Investigation Officer (IO) at Bhiloda police station.

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An ASI wears a single star on their shoulder epaulettes. The monogram would have been sewn on the beret, now charred. And the Khaki fibres matched those of the police uniform. However, this was not enough for the investigators to establish the identity of the victim. Till the forensic team found the ring which confirmed it was the 45-year-old Ashwin Tabiyad.

The police produced head constable Kalasava, her brother Kalpesh Ashok Kalasava, cousin Pankajkumar Magan Kalasava and friend Manojkumar Bhuraji Vajaji Ninama, at the local court in Modasa, Aravalli, for remand.

Head Constable Alfa Ashok Kalasava (37), who is separated from her husband and has a young daughter, was posted at Chithoda police station in Sabarkantha along with ASI Tabiyad and both of them had night duty on November 8 (Diwali). Inspector MR Sangada said they suspect Kalasava was in a relationship with Tabiyad, “one which had turned sour and had allegedly led to the death of Tabiyad”.

The FIR, filed at Bhiloda police station on the basis of a complaint by Tabiyad’s brother Siddhraj Babu Tabiyad (48), stated that ASI Ashwin Tabiyad had been posted at Chithoda police station in Sabarkantha for the last one and a half years. He had been married for 20 years and had 3 children.

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“On November 8, at 10:30 pm, Ashwin left for his job… At 8 am on November 10, his Ertiga was found burned with a body inside it. It was suspected that the body was that of Ashwin. Bhiloda police filed an Accidental Death (AD) report in the matter… The accused had taken him to the border of Padra village on the banks of the Hathmati river and set the car on fire”, the FIR said.

Head constable Kalasava has however told the police, “That she met Tabiyad at her own rented apartment on November 8 evening and they did not go for duty. She said that Tabiyad tried to get intimate with her but she refused his advances. She claims that he got offended, left the room and then died by suicide in the house. However, other evidences point to holes in this theory”, said Inspector Sangada.

“While the investigation is in primary stage, we have managed to gather a lot of evidence through technical analysis. But we are awaiting forensic analysis since we have a certain portion of the body as well. The death was caused by some reason, whether strangulation or poison or other means, is being investigated”, said Aravalli Superintendent of Police MN Jadeja.

He added that the “behaviour of the accused, including destruction of evidence and the body, point to a certain direction”.

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Burns on hands, dead giveaway

Sangada says that from the investigation so far, the police has found that on November 9 Kalasava asked her brother to come to her house along with their cousin. “They take Tabiyad’s car – the Maruti Ertiga – and park it in an isolated place near Kanadar village, because Kalasava’s rented apartment is on the same road as Chithoda police station and fearing that somebody night recognise that vehicle. The accused also told us that they discussed informing the police about Tabiyad’s death but decided against it because she might be embroiled in his death”, he said.

The co-accused then went to a petrol pump in Vijaynagar and got five litres of petrol and returned late that night. They packed Tabiyad’s body in a plastic bag, then wrapped it in a bedsheet and dragged it down the stairs from the first floor putting it in a Maruti Suzuki Eeco van.

“On the way, they pick up Tabiyad’s Ertiga SUV from Kanadar village, and head to the outskirts of Padra village, placed Tabiyad’s body in his own SUV and set it on fire”, Sangada said.

In the process Kalasava got burns on both hands. She took treatment at a primary healthcare centre (PHC) and told the doctor that she had been boiling water at home and a packet of firecrackers lying nearby had caught fire, causing her injuries. The police has taken the burns as corroborative evidence.