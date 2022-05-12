Gujarat: Arvind SmartSpaces to invest in GIFT City if ‘hurdles’ removed

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd, a real-estate arm of textile conglomerate Arvind Ltd, is considering to launch a residential project in GIFT City if the Gujarat government eases some of the existing “hurdles”, Kamal Singal, Managing Director and CEO of the company said on Wednesday.

“We are looking at GIFT City. But there are a couple of hurdles. We are not permitted to sell an apartment to those outside GIFT City. The quota permitting the first 5,000 units to do so has got saturated. So we are not entering as of now,” said during an interaction with mediapersons at the company’s office in Ahmedabad. The company is a sister concern of denim manufacturer Arvind Ltd.

Singal said the rule of not permitting real-estate developers to sell housing units built within GIFT City to outsiders “doesn’t make sense.”

“We are seriously looking at GIFT City. If these constraints are removed, then we will like to enter,” he added.

GIFT City, which is now fully owned by the Gujarat government is being built on a walk-to-work concept, wherein only those working within the campus were earlier allowed to purchase houses. This was a major deterrent in attracting developers to build homes. The

Indian Express in March 2021 reported that GIFT City had tweaked rules related to housing and had temporarily allowed anyone to purchase a house within the campus which is almost devoid of residents. This leeway to attract real estate developers to build homes was restricted for the first 5,000 housing units.

The low salaries of majority of employees working currently in GIFT City is also acting as deterrent for the real-estate developers.

“Those earning Rs 3-4 lakh per month are not many in GIFT. About 70-80 percent of them earn between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh per month. So developers are restricted to build 2BHK units. It will take time,” Singal said adding that the project has “fine potential.”

Currently there are over 12,000 employees working in GIFT City.

The Group CEO and managing director of GIFT City, Tapan Ray could not be reached for comments.

Meanwhile, Arvind SmartSpaces said that their business leads generated through digital platforms have gone up by 30 per cent in financial year 2020-21 and it is expected to rise further to 40 per cent in coming years. On Wednesday the company launched an online sales platform where a customer is also allowed to book a house online.

The online platform launched as pilot for a residential project in Bengaluru not only permits online booking of a housing unit, it provides a virtual walkthrough for the customers, enables viewing of entry inventory and carries information of price of housing unit.

“We believe 40 per cent of our overall sales will come from initiatives to generate business leads using digital platforms. The Covid-19 pandemic has increased the level of digital transactions,” said Avinash Suresh, chief operating officer of the company.

“NRIs are a key target segment for our digital platform, because we want them to give them the full experience instead of relying on reviews given by relatives and friends,” he added.