Gujarat: Are human rights only for those pelting stones, asks Harsh Sanghavi

In a purported reference to the Kheda communal violence incident, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi Friday wondered if “human rights were only for those pelting stones”. He also hailed the Gujarat police for working hard “to ensure” that youths could play garba until late at night in the state.

“You must have seen…these days some human rights activists have woken up… Is humanity only for those pelting stones? Are there no human rights for those children and women who were hit by stones on their heads,” he asked the audience during an interaction held at Gujarat University.

Emphasising that human rights are for even those hit by stones, the minister said, “Then why is that every time the discussion is about (protecting the) human rights of those throwing stones? The time has come to think about this. The Gujarat police has worked hard to ensure that our sisters and youths were able to play garba till late at night, and people were able to run businesses till late and earn their living. If you liked this (what the police did), then please thank and congratulate the Gujarat police on your social media, not me.”

The minister’s remarks came after an FIR was filed against 43 people from Undhela village in Kheda district for allegedly pelting stones at a garba held in the village Monday night. Later, a video clip emerged showing plain-clothed cops flogging four to five men, alleged to be the accused, by holding them against an electric pole in public as the crowd cheered.

Congress MLAs Imran Khedawala and Gyasuddin Sheikh condemned the issue and demanded the suspension of the police officers who had taken the “law into their hands”. On Thursday, DGP Ashish Bhatia set up an inquiry to be conducted by Kapadvanj taluka’s deputy superintendent of police VN Solanki into the alleged flogging. Eighteen persons have been arrested in the case so far.