Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Gujarat: 6 killed, 6 injured as speeding Innova mows down devotees in Aravalli district

According to the police, the devotees were heading towards Ambaji temple in Banaskantha to attend the Bhadarvi Poonam fair.

The accident took place in the early hours of Friday.

A speeding Innova mowed down a group of devotees in Gujarat’s Aravalli in the early hours of Friday, killing six and leaving six others critically injured. According to the police, the group was heading towards Ambaji temple in Banaskantha on foot when they were hit by the speeding vehicle on the highway adjacent to Krishnapur village in Malpur taluka of Aravalli. Officials said the group was from Dahod and had intended to travel to Ambaji temple for the Bhadarvi Poonam fair.

“Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the pedestrian devotees killed in a road accident in Malpur of Aravalli while they were headed towards Ambaji. CM Patel has announced an ex gratia relief of Rs 4 lakh for each deceased from the CM Relief Fund and Rs 50,000 for the injured. He has also informed the Aravalli district collector to provide necessary medical treatment to those injured,” read a statement from his office.

What is the Bhadarvi Poonam Fair?

Celebrated every year during the monsoon season, the Bhadarvi Poonam fair is observed for a week at the famous Ambaji temple in Ambaji taluka of Banaskantha. Lakhs of devotees from across Gujarat and neighbouring Rajasthan reach Ambaji temple on foot as part of the customs.

This year, the Bhadarvi Poonam fair will be held from September 5 to 10. Lakhs of devotees are expected to attend. They usually walk through the hilly areas of Banaskantha to reach the temple.

According to the police, over 7,000 personnel will be deployed on duty along with teams of the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, health, fire and local administration for the bandobast. The police will also monitor the religious procession using drone cameras and CCTVs.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 09:47:35 am
