Gujarat: Applicants outnumber 32k seats for engg diploma

The admission process is on for nearly 64,100 seats in over 31 government, 104 self-financed, 2 under public private partnership mode and 5 grant-in-aid colleges for both state quota seats and voluntarily surrendered management quota seats for the academic session 2021-22. (File Photo)

Since June 17, a total of 32,596 registrations have been recorded for nearly 32,000 Diploma engineering seats for centralised admission by the Admission Com-mittee for Professional Diploma Courses (ACPDC). Against these registrations, fee has been paid for 31,950 applications.

Out of total over 64,000 seats for admissions, this year, barring 50 per cent seats reserved under the management quota for which the institutes conduct admission of their own, admission for remaining around 32,000 is being conducted by ACPDC.

Citing delay in declaration of Class 10 results by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) as well as delay in availability of required documents like Class 10 marksheets to be uploaded for registration, the deadline for registrations was extended last week till August 14.

The number of registrations recorded so far is more than 16,000 less than previous year. Last year, a total of 48,000 registrations were recorded against 32,000 seats. With the state government declaring mass promotion for Class 10 students, the authorities are still expecting the gap between vacant and filled seats to decline from nearly 50 per cent to 20 per cent, this year.

In 2020-21, as many as 36,816 seats were filled — 57 per cent of the total 64,100 seats. With nearly 8.57 lakh Class 10 students mass promoted this year, admission authorities have claimed this is expected to fill nearly 70-80 per cent seats this academic session.