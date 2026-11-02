Gujarat hardlook | A Rs 1,200-crore web of promises: How a Gujarat app drew investors nationwide

A 48-year-old teacher from Vadodara, a single mother to a college-going son, has invested Rs 9.5 lakh from the sale of her 1BHK apartment in 2025 in the digital wallet app SD Pay.

By mid-2026, her balance in her digital wallet was Rs 50 lakh, but there was a catch: She could not withdraw her money as the app was shut down in mid-2026.

A network marketer of religious items earlier, she met one of the men who allegedly handled SD Pay in Vadodara in July 2025.

“I declined to join but they showed me the escrow wallet and documents. When I still declined, they gave me a signed blank cheque and told me that if I didn’t trust them, I could sign in the amount and cash the cheque at any time. That is how they gained my trust,” the teacher told The Indian Express.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Launched in 2024 by Dhaval Patel – the prime accused in the scam – SD Pay or Apna Pay mobile application promised to make users’ bill payments and mobile recharges more easy. Building confidence of customers because of high initial monetary returns, the application was downloaded by 15 lakh people, through referrals.

Victims outside Cybercrime police station in Amreli district of Gujarat. Victims outside Cybercrime police station in Amreli district of Gujarat.

“They used themes of nationalistic propaganda and posed as a bootstrapped startup facing pushback from ‘competitors’ and the ‘government’ when the initial arrests were made,” an investigator says.

When it was first detected in September in Amreli district, the scam touched over Rs 1200 crore with 18 FIRs lodged till date and the arrest of a dozen accused.

On September 2, 2026, the Cybercrime Police in Amreli district booked the promoters and directors of these apps along with other accused persons.

Story continues below this ad

They were allegedly paying out 0.15% to 0.30% interest per day depending on the investment slab, bringing in a lot of people.

Police said, “With no initial capital to pay out these interests and no revenue generation through production, sales or services, the interest was allegedly paid to investors by the income generated from those who came in after them.” This model rose to the height of its organic growth in 2025.

Police found one victim from Surendranagar who, in order to invest in the scheme, took a personal loan of Rs 20 lakh in his name, another Rs 20 lakh in his wife’s name and then a gold loan of Rs 20 lakh and invested all of this in SD Pay hoping to build a house from the returns. He cannot retrieve even his principal deposit now.

Business model

After saturating North Gujarat, the main accused Dhaval Patel set up a shop in Gandhinagar where he met Narendrasinh Jhala, a marketer, and together they began a massive marketing blitz, said investigators.

Story continues below this ad

“It involved marketing the SD Pay application to reach the public and persuading them to invest money through it…” said a police statement.

“Even though they had incorporated seven companies, none of them created any value, either by production or providing services – they just took money from new investors and paid off the ones who came before,” an investigator said.

The scheme ploughed into people’s savings by convincing them through seminars, zoom calls and marketing techniques. Early bird investors who saw a profit in doing this work full time, began acting on their own to recruit more investors down the line in the greed for commission, thus blurring the lines between perpetrators and victims.

“The accused initially offered extraordinary cashback; however, the application did not gain significant traction, and the public did not make substantial investments. To attract and entice people, the accused introduced a ‘referral cashback’ facility,” said the police.

Story continues below this ad

They had allegedly promised a ‘referral cashback’ ranging from 30% payout to Level 1 in the matrix to 3% payable to those who were down the chain between Levels 10-15.

Balance in SD Pay wallet. Balance in SD Pay wallet.

Three months down the line, the police are still trying hard to separate chaff from grain — perpetrator from victim. For instance, one man from Surat, who invested Rs1,000 and earned Rs1 crore, has created a chain of 1.6 lakh investors under his umbrella alone.

The victims range from farmers, teachers, bankers to even a former IAS officer.

The Vadodara teacher said that after she put up posts saying that she was happy with her investment in SD Pay, 31 other people in her immediate circle joined. These included 11 family members including a widowed sister, septuagenarian mother and brother, who invested an aggregate amount of Rs 30 lakh; and 20 colleagues who put in Rs12 lakh. “I later learned that down the chain, a total of 800 people had joined through referrals from the investors I had brought in. At one point, I was earning Rs 25,000 per day in interest and referral cashback,” she told The Indian Express.

“Many people even operated secondary accounts opened in the names of family members in order to increase their revenue from referrals,” said

Story continues below this ad

Inspector Kamlesh Khatana, who heads the Special Investigation Team in Amreli.

The app was taking Aadhaar details for sign up. The app was taking Aadhaar details for sign up.

Notional shares: IPO that never was

With the growth cycle winding down, and source of funds drying out, interest couldn’t be paid to those who had already invested earlier. By March 2026, the accused started issuing shares to victims in lieu of their investments, claiming they were soon coming out with an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

“When we told them we did not want interest of notional value, they threatened us to take Rs 40 lakh worth of shares or we wouldn’t get any of the money. I fought with them, but to no avail. They said that everyone with more than Rs15 lakh had to accept the shares,” said the Vadodara teacher.

Story continues below this ad

“One accused, Santosh Pathak, arrested recently from Rajkot, who had added 1 lakh investors to the system, had, as of October 30, Rs16 crore accrued to his SD Pay account, had received a receipt for allocation of 2 lakh shares of the company at a notional value of Rs 20 that the accused claimed would rise to Rs100 when the company was listed on the stock market,” Amreli SP Sanjay Kharat said.

The beginning of the end

In March 2026, investors who had put in money in SD Pay and Apna Pay saw that they had stopped receiving their highly lucrative daily accruing interest, and murmurs began.

On June 6, 2026, a 32-year-old computer operator from Savarkundla district gave a complaint to Amreli district police naming Ashish Gediya and Bhavesh Chauhan of cheating him of Rs 2 lakh via the app. However, when the accused learnt about the complaint, they refunded him the amount and the complainant withdrew his complaint.

Notwithstanding, the Amreli police decided to investigate. And they found that the initial investment was made by cash through angadia (private couriers) but the refund was by bank transfers to their accounts which raised suspicion.

Story continues below this ad

“Furthermore, it appeared that a major fraudulent scheme was being orchestrated by enticing a large number of people into this application through promises of extraordinary returns and a referral (MLM) structure,” the police statement said.

They discovered that the money had originated from a Yes Bank account held by a company named ‘Shiv Dharti Communication Pvt. Ltd.’ The National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP) revealed that at the time, four separate complaints regarding online fraud—originating from different states—had been filed against it.

A senior police officer said, “We also learnt that there was already an FIR against the same group of people at CID Crime in Gujarat, filed way back in September 2025.”

First victim on record: A cop’s wife

The police ultimately found a victim uncomfortably close to their own home, when the wife of a policeman filed a complaint stating she had lost Rs10 lakh. Before filing the FIR on September 2, 2026, the team located several accused, who were apprehended later, Amreli SP Kharat said.

Story continues below this ad

They were booked at Cybercrime police station of Amreli under BNS sections for cheating and criminal conspiracy, as well as under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes (BUDS) Act, the Gujarat Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Arrest of main accused

Five persons were arrested on the same day from different states. On September 12, promoters Dhaval Patel and Hiren Shah were apprehended by a joint team of Gujarat and Odisha Police, when he was on his way to Sambalpur. Two other major accused, Narendrasinh Jhala of Gujarat and Mukesh Lodhi of Rajasthan are absconding.

Of the total 12 arrested, seven had applied for bail but the BUDS Special Court had rejected their applications, said Inspector Khatana.

Sabarkantha cyber crime police have arrested seven accused from Rajkot jail and have them on remand. “We have 21 victims with a total loss of Rs 59.94 lakh,” said S P Parthrajsinh Gohil.

“Once these arrests took place, we began getting calls from all over India saying that they were also victims to this scheme. On the other hand, the absconding accused began a malicious online campaign against the police saying that the company had engaged in no wrongdoing and that they would pay everyone back, in an attempt to salvage the situation. They also put up posts saying that Dhaval Patel et al had surrendered and not been apprehended, and that they had since been bailed out, none of which was true,” Additional SP Gadhvi told The Indian Express.

The police then had the app taken down from the Google Play Store and written to the RBI, with a note on their findings.

White money, black money and a complex web of transactions

During the investigation, the SIT found that more than 1.5 million (15 lakh) users downloaded and used SD Pay, of which 6,52,831 bank accounts invested Rs1,211 crore through bank transactions, which only accounts for the white money.

The launch of SD Pay chat at SD Pay seminar. The launch of SD Pay chat at SD Pay seminar.

The police, however, continue to struggle with the complex web of systems through which the underbelly of this scheme operated, where several agents allegedly accepted large amounts from investors in cash (black money) and put it through the system. In many cases, there are no records of money being deposited by an investor but there are records of them receiving credit points in their accounts.

Against the large amounts of deposits into the scheme, the Amreli Police had, at the beginning of October, recorded that 573 victims had reported a total loss of Rs 24.42 crore. By October 31, more people had reached out and 876 victims had approached the police and reported a total loss of Rs 37.42 crore.

Further, the number of complaints reported on the NCCRP has now reached 831 against the bank accounts of the six companies and 15 against accounts operated by accused persons.

“Approximately 95 key agents have been identified in connection with this crime. These individuals served as agents or marketing leaders across various states and regions, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Chandigarh,” said investigators.

The Amreli Police have identified 38 bank accounts of six corporate entities (companies) associated with SD Pay, and a further 72 bank accounts operated by 16 directors of these 6 companies.

However, to date, the seizure in this case has reached just Rs 1.86 crore. They are still looking for immovable property belonging to the accused and plan to approach the court to have them attached to the case.

Other states

Investigators say they know of at least 18 FIRs filed against the accused persons across three states including 13 across 9 districts in Gujarat, 2 in Rajasthan and two in Maharashtra and 1 in Tamil Nadu.

Cybercrime Police Inspector D N Chudasama of Vadodara City Police, who is investigating two cases against SD Pay lodged in September, said they had two FIRs based on 10 victims’ statements and had taken three accused on remand.

Dahod district has two teachers as victims with Rs 20 lakh and Rs 21 lakh stuck in the app since they invested in SD Pay in 2024. Cybercrime Inspector KS Gohil said that he will seek police remand of Dhaval Patel, and Bhavesh Dhanecha among others from Rajkot Jail in the coming days.

Inspector SB Chaudhary of CID Crime, who probed the first case against SD Pay filed on September 23, 2025, said, “The case was regarding another company which also happened to mention SD Pay. So we decided to investigate it. And even when the matter came up with a prayer for quashing in the HC, it was rejected. However, at that time, nobody was ready to file a complaint since everyone was still able to access their deposits.”

“It was only when the RBI began to freeze some accounts in 2026 that complaints began coming to us. We have previously arrested nine accused in the case. We have taken statements of more than 800 people who reported aggregate losses of Rs 4.5 crore. We are trying to get properties attached to help recover their money,” he said.

On September 21, the Vadodara teacher was in Amreli with eight other victims and they gave a 15-page complaint to the police.

The police were taking accused Dhaval Patel, Bhavesh Dhanecha and Hiren Shah to Rajkot court from the same police station. “I ran behind the police vehicle and they stopped it. I reached inside the car and slapped Dhaval Patel. All the while tears streaming down my face, I asked him to return the money to the people,” the teacher said.

The teacher said she even thought of ending her life by suicide. “I didn’t have money to run the house with a young son still studying on one hand, and an elderly mother on the other.”

“Then I thought, ‘why don’t we take the legal route?’,” she said. That’s how she reached the police station with other victims.

Arrested accused

1. Ashishbhai Chhaganbhai Gediya (38), Promoter of SD Pay

2. Bhavesh Dhirubhai Chauhan (41), Agent of SD Pay

3. Niravkumar Arvindbhai Patel (Shihora) (32), Company director

4. Nishi Satyanarayan Prasad (47), Company Director

5. Sohilbhai Jitendrakumar Makwana (26), Company Director

6. Suryasinh Jagatsinh Rathod (Rajput) (24), Company Director

7. Hiren Mukeshbhai Shah (38), Admin of SD Hub and Host of Zoom meetings

8. Dhaval Govindbhai Patel (39), Owner Of SD Pay

9. Bhaveshbhai Arvindbhai Dhanecha (53), Promoter of SD Pay

10. Mustak Ahmadsha Diwan, (47), Promoter of SD Pay

11. Narayan Ashok Kangane (32), Director

12. Santosh Kanayalal Pathak (54), Agent and promoter of SD Pay