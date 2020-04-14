Gujarat: APMCs dealing with foodgrains to reopen in staggered manner from Wednesday

The reopening, however, will be done in a staggered manner, keeping in mind social distancing norms and “local factors”. (Representational/PTI) The reopening, however, will be done in a staggered manner, keeping in mind social distancing norms and “local factors”. (Representational/PTI)

Almost three weeks after deciding to shut down all APMCs dealing with foodgrains in Gujarat, the state government on Tuesday announced that it will reopen all of them in a staggered manner from April 15 onwards, thereby allowing farmers to sell their Rabi produce in over 200 markets across the state.

“An important decision has been taken today in the interest of farmers. The marketing yards dealing with foodgrains are currently closed due to the lockdown. The government has decided to reopen the APMCs from tomorrow (Wednesday) onwards,” said Ashwini Kumar, Secretary to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

The Indian Express on March 26 had reported how the Gujarat government had ordered these APMCs to shut operations till April 14, a day after an order was passed to allow them to function during the lockdown. Lack of labourers, non-availability of adequate traders and financial year ending were the reasons cited by the government.

The reopening, however, will be done in a staggered manner, keeping in mind social distancing norms and “local factors”. The government has formed a committee at the district level which will be headed by the district registrar and “micromanage” the auctioning process. “The APMCs will have to register the farmers who will be visiting the yard. Farmers will be called in small numbers to sell their produce at different time slots during the day,” he added. Farmers will be informed well in advance of the date and time to visit the APMCs.

Farmers bodies in Gujarat have welcomed the state government’s decision which will provide them “immediate psychological relief” and arm them with much needed liquidity during the lockdown. Sagar Rabari, head of Khedut Ekta Manch, said the move will also expedite the sale of Rabi crops such as wheat, gram, cumin, sesame and onions.

Gujarat’s secretary for Animal Husbandry, Cow Breeding, Fisheries and Cooperation, Manish Bharadwaj said that detailed guidelines in this regard have been sent to all district collectors to reopen 224 APMCs. “Based on these guidelines, they will draw up the main food crop that will be auctioned at the APMCs. They will also draw up a list of farmers who will come on a particular day. The farmers, instead of bringing the entire produce, will also be allowed to bring a few kilograms of their produce as a sample. Once sold, the trader can directly transfer the produce from the field to the warehouse,” Bharadwaj said.

Kumar said the farmers who bring their produce will not be allowed to unload their produce at the yard, as is the common practice. Rather, It would be directly taken to the premises of the trader who buys the produce. “This will prevent unnecessary issues of loading and unloading and the operations can be conducted with minimum people on ground,” he added. He said that traders can also buy directly from the farmers.

Gloves, hand sanitisers, and masks will be provided to farmers, commission agents, traders, labourers and other APMC staffers. “Anyone who does not wear a mask will not be allowed inside,” Kumar added. “If we come to know of any instance where either the APMCs, traders or farmers have not obeyed the orders, such yards will be immediately shut down,”

