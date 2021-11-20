Gujarat may amend APMC Act, says minister Raghavji Patel

On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Centre’s decision to repeal the three farm laws, Gujarat Minister for Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Raghavji Patel said the state government would also have to make appropriate changes to its APMC Act that was amended in September 2020.

“The state government had made amendments (to the APMC Act) based on the changes recommended by the Centre. So, if the Centre is planning to repeal all three laws, then, I think the state government will follow suit. This is my personal opinion,” said Patel when contacted by The Indian Express.

The Gujarat Assembly had passed a Bill amending the Gujarat Agricultural Produce Markets (APMC) Act, 1963, in September 2020. Modelled on the Centre’ Act, the Bill permitted private warehouses, silos and cold storages to function as market yards, thus giving farmers multiple options to sell their produce besides APMC yards controlled by cooperative bodies of farmers.

The Indian Express in September had reported at least 12 APMCS had closed down in Gujarat after the new farm laws took effect. The state government cited limited income and functioning for the closure of these APMCs.