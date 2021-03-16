Gujarat: Anticipatory bail plea rejected, GLDC official surrenders in DA case

“After the SC dismissed his petition, the accused surrendered today and his RT-PCR test was conducted as per protocol, which came negative following which he was arrested,” an ACB official said.

After a Supreme Court bench rejected an anticipatory bail petition of an official of the Gujarat State Land Development Corporation (GSLDC), booked in a Rs 3.71 crore disproportionate assets (DA) case, the accused surrendered before the Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday.

ACB officials said Ramendra Singh Kushwah, a land conservation officer (Grade 2) of the GSLDC in Amreli, surrendered before the anti-graft body after which he was arrested.

Kushwah was booked at Panchmahal ACB police station on August 6, 2020, for allegedly owning assets worth Rs 3.71 crore disproportionate to his know source of income during the period of March 2011 to March 2018.

To avoid arrest, Kushwah had earlier approached the sessions court and Gujarat High Court with anticipatory bail petitions, which were rejected on August 24, 2020, and February 11, 2021, respectively. Kushwah had then approached the Supreme Court seeking anticipatory bail. A bench of Justice Uday Lalit and Justice KM Josef dismissed the petition a few days ago.

“After the SC dismissed his petition, the accused surrendered today and his RT-PCR test was conducted as per protocol, which came negative following which he was arrested,” an ACB official said.