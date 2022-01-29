Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad to probe youth’s murder ‘over Facebook post’

The Gujarat government on Saturday transferred to the Anti-Terrorism Squad the investigation of the murder of Kishan Bharwad (Boliya), who was on bail after being booked over an “objectionable” social media post.

“The case of violent incident of Dhandhuka has been handed over to ATS. Gujarat police is committed to provide justice to the victim family,” tweeted Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi. He and another minister, Kiritsinh Rana, visited the family on Friday.

According to police, Kishan, 27, was riding pillion on his cousin Bhaumik Boliya’s two-wheeler when two bike-borne assailants fired at him at Modhwada in Ahmedabad district’s Dhandhuka town around 5.30pm on Tuesday. Kishan later succumbed to bullet injuries.

Police have so far arrested three persons—Sabbir Chopda, 24, and Imtiyaz Pathan, 27, from Dhandhuka and Maulana Mohammad Ayub Javarawala from Jamalpur in the city—in the case.

“The deceased had posted a Facebook update on January 6, 2022, in which he had written objectionable comments against a religion. An FIR was lodged against Kishan then at the Dhandhuka police station after a complaint. After Kishan got bail, the duo (Chopda and Pathan) made up their mind to kill him and were provided with the gun and ammunition by the Maulana,” a senior officer of Ahmedabad (rural) police said on Friday.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad had given a bandh call for January 27. Its top leaders visited Kishan’s family.