Another heavy spell of rain keeps Vadodara flooded

Vadodara city received another spell of heavy rain on Saturday afternoon, with 2.5 inch rain (about 64 mm) falling in just a span of two hours, even as flood water is yet to recede completely from the city.

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation has also issued an alert for heavy downpour for the next 36 hours, telling residents to stock food and consumer durable supplies and warning them to stay indoors. While River Vishwamitri is still surging at 28.15 feet, just under 5 feet down from the 34.5 feet it had been at for two days, the Ajwa reservoir has come down to 211 feet.

Several parts of the city around the river, including Mujhmahuda, Vadsar, Kalali, Sama and other low lying areas of the city remained underwater and without power for the third consecutive day. The Gujarat Electricity Board, which restored power to all 292 feeders – 48 of which were shut completely over Thursday and Friday – is yet to restore power to 34 transformer centres (TCs) of 8,200 transformers distributed across the feeders. These 34 transformers are located in areas that are still submerged, power company Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL) said in a statement.

The release also added, “TCs cannot be charged in waterlogged areas for safety reasons. As the water recedes these will be restored.” Over 92 teams are involved in restoration and attending to individual complaints, it added. The number of families who have been without power since Wednesday evening are estimated at around 4,600.

According to Hardik Patel, a resident of the Vishwamitri township road in Manjalpur, which is heavily waterlogged since Wednesday, “Without electricity, most residents are also without water supply, the resident said. “We have received food packets and drinking water from relief boats that are coming in once or twice a day,” he added, saying it was the first time that they were nearly marooned. “The government has to do something. Especially because it hasn’t been raining since Thursday much for the situation to have turned from bad to worse,” he said.

When contacted, District Collector and in-charge Municipal Commissioner Shalini Agarwal said the rain in catchment areas of River Vishwamitri and the Ajwa reservoir was preventing water in the city from receding completely. “Vadodara’s rain recorded on Wednesday was unprecedented and the river is certainly not of equal capacity (to hold water within its banks),” she said. “We are aware that there has to be a definite resolution of the problem for the long run. However, at the moment our energies are focused on relief and rescue operations.”

Meanwhile, a National Disaster Response Force team rescued a 10-foot long crocodile from a residential colony in Vadsar village earlier on Saturday.

As people in waterlogged areas struggled to get food and milk, Vadodara police continued to oversee distribution of essentials, even taking along milk packets to the Mental Health Institution in Karelibaug area of the city. The police also started a public announcement system to keep rumours at bay and also to disseminate information about the traffic and waterlogging. While most major roads of the city remained open, the Alkapuri railway underpass and Jetalpur area remained closed to traffic due to waterlogging.

Similar flooding also occurred in areas of Anand and Kheda districts with Khambat taluka in Anand recording 16 inch rainfall on Saturday and Nadiad in Kheda district also going under water. The state government has decided to station NDRF and SDRF teams in Anand and Kheda respectively to help with evacuation.