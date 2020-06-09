Gujarat: Annual govt school enrollment drives cancelled for 2020-’21

As per last year’s schedule, the drive was planned in rural areas on June 13 and 14, and in urban areas on June 15. As per last year’s schedule, the drive was planned in rural areas on June 13 and 14, and in urban areas on June 15.

The Gujarat education department has cancelled annual government school enrollment drives ‘Kanya Kelavani’ and ‘Shala Praveshotsav’ for the academic session 2020-’21, a state government official said on Tuesday.

For the first time in a period of over 17 years, since the drive was first launched in 2003 by the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, it has been cancelled for two consecutive years.

The decision was declared by Director (Primary Education) MI Joshi on Tuesday, who told The Indian Express that the decision has been taken in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and the admission guidelines for government schools are being framed.

It was cancelled in 2019, too, in the wake of cyclone Vayu. As per last year’s schedule, the drive was planned in rural areas on June 13 and 14, and in urban areas on June 15. However, due to the cyclone expected around the same time, it was postponed to the end of the month. It was then cancelled on June 20 as the state administration was busy preparing for the budget session of the Gujarat Assembly.

The initiative was launched in 2003 by then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, targeting 100 percent school enrollment and improved rates of female literacy.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd